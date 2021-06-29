Tunisia: "No Effective Government Communication to Inform Disabled People About Evax Registration" (Yosri Mezati)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Association for the Defense of the Rights of People with Disabilities, Yosri Mezati, criticised Monday the lack of government communication in informing people with disabilities on the health situation in the country, as well as the difficulties they encounter in registering on the EVAX platform.

During a hearing session held by the Committee on People with Disabilities and Vulnerable Categories, he stressed the lack of coordination between the government and civil society organisations concerned by this category of people, particularly the blind and the deaf people so as to provide them with sign language specialists and various mechanisms to facilitate their registration on the Evax platform.

He called for the creation of a national structure under the Prime Ministry in charge of monitoring the application of legislative provisions specific to people with disabilities in the various ministries and regional establishments.

He called for the need to implement Law N 38 relating to the recruitment of 5% of unemployed workers among persons with disabilities, emphasising the right of these people to decent work, as stipulated in the Tunisian Constitution and the international treaties.