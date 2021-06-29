Tunisia: Acting Agriculture Minister Calls for Reflection On New Food System in Tunisia

TOUNSI Kamel & ISSAOUI Hakim/FAO/Flickr
A farmer in the he gardens of Djebba el Olia.
28 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem stressed the importance of reflecting on a new food system in Tunisia in light of the challenges the country is facing, such as climate change and water resources scarcity, according to a press release from the Department of Agriculture.

This involves adapting and finding other solutions to provide food at preferential prices to all Tunisians, he said at the closing of the National Concertation on Food Systems, noting that Tunisia has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of dairy products, white meat, vegetables and fruit.

However, the country still imports 50% of cereals intended for consumption, 60% of which are intended to meet fodder needs, according to the same source.

The food security index in Tunisia is improving, he added, adding that Tunisia ranks 59th among 113 countries, according to the world food security index published in December 2020.

The minister, whose words are reported in the statement, explained this progress by the evolution of production and productivity, as well as by the implementation of diversified agricultural development programmes, the preservation of natural resources, the extension of irrigated farming and the diversification of competitive products.

Regarding the quality and safety of agricultural products, the Minister said that Tunisia is working to ensure food safety, quality of food products and animal feed to ensure the health of humans and animals and prevent health risks.

This meeting is organized within the framework of the preparation of Tunisia's contribution to the World Summit on Food Systems that the UN plans to hold in September 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X