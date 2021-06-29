Tunisia: Acting Agriculture Minister Calls for Reflection On New Food System in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mohamed Fadhel Kraiem stressed the importance of reflecting on a new food system in Tunisia in light of the challenges the country is facing, such as climate change and water resources scarcity, according to a press release from the Department of Agriculture.

This involves adapting and finding other solutions to provide food at preferential prices to all Tunisians, he said at the closing of the National Concertation on Food Systems, noting that Tunisia has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of dairy products, white meat, vegetables and fruit.

However, the country still imports 50% of cereals intended for consumption, 60% of which are intended to meet fodder needs, according to the same source.

The food security index in Tunisia is improving, he added, adding that Tunisia ranks 59th among 113 countries, according to the world food security index published in December 2020.

The minister, whose words are reported in the statement, explained this progress by the evolution of production and productivity, as well as by the implementation of diversified agricultural development programmes, the preservation of natural resources, the extension of irrigated farming and the diversification of competitive products.

Regarding the quality and safety of agricultural products, the Minister said that Tunisia is working to ensure food safety, quality of food products and animal feed to ensure the health of humans and animals and prevent health risks.

This meeting is organized within the framework of the preparation of Tunisia's contribution to the World Summit on Food Systems that the UN plans to hold in September 2021.