Tanzania: Opposition Leader Ready to Meet, Work With President Samia

28 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Silas Apollo

Tanzanian Opposition leader Tundu Lissu has said he is ready and willing to return to the country and work with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Chadema vice chairman has been living in exile in Belgium since last year's after he lost the presidential election to the late President John Magufuli.

Mr Lissu, who was speaking in Nairobi on Saturday during the launch of his new book on democracy in East Africa, said that he had already placed phone calls to the new Tanzanian leader and asked for a meeting.

Mr Lissu said his focus, should he get a physical meeting with President Samia, would be on the expansion of the democratic space.

He said that for the new President to succeed, a change in the constitutional order, granting more freedom to opposing voices with divergent opinions, was key and a sacrifice he believed the new leadership can make for all.

"I did place a call to President Suluhu two days after she was sworn in and the call was picked by her personal assistant, whom I asked to inform the President that I would be happy to sit down with her and discuss the way forward for Tanzania and how we can reform our country. But I am still waiting for a response.

"Even our party leadership of Chadema, led by the chairman, placed a request to the President, which was replied after a week, but we are still waiting for a response for a meeting," he said.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X