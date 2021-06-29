Tanzania: Opposition Leader Ready to Meet, Work With President Samia

Tanzanian Opposition leader Tundu Lissu has said he is ready and willing to return to the country and work with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Chadema vice chairman has been living in exile in Belgium since last year's after he lost the presidential election to the late President John Magufuli.

Mr Lissu, who was speaking in Nairobi on Saturday during the launch of his new book on democracy in East Africa, said that he had already placed phone calls to the new Tanzanian leader and asked for a meeting.

Mr Lissu said his focus, should he get a physical meeting with President Samia, would be on the expansion of the democratic space.

He said that for the new President to succeed, a change in the constitutional order, granting more freedom to opposing voices with divergent opinions, was key and a sacrifice he believed the new leadership can make for all.

"I did place a call to President Suluhu two days after she was sworn in and the call was picked by her personal assistant, whom I asked to inform the President that I would be happy to sit down with her and discuss the way forward for Tanzania and how we can reform our country. But I am still waiting for a response.

"Even our party leadership of Chadema, led by the chairman, placed a request to the President, which was replied after a week, but we are still waiting for a response for a meeting," he said.