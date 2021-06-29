Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 287 New Cases, 17 Deaths

Kenya on Monday recorded 287 more Covid-19 cases, following the analysis of 2,699 samples in 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed infections to 182,884.

This resulted in a positivity rate of 10.6 percent, the Health ministry said, adding at least 1,945,736 tests had been conducted since the pandemic first struck the country in March 2020.

Of the new patients, 280 were Kenyans and seven foreigners, 170 male and 117 female, the youngest three months old and the oldest 89.

Nairobi County accounted for 95 of the new patients, Kajiado 56, Kisii 35, Siaya and Homa Bay 17 each, Kakamega 13, Bungoma 11, Busia and Uasin Gishu nine each, Nakuru seven, Garissa six, Vihiga four, Kiambu three, Migori two, and Nyeri, Embu and Kirinyaga one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to media houses, also announced 152 more patients had recovered, 84 of them under home-based care and 68 in hospitals countrywide, raising the count to 124,588.

The CS further noted that 17 more patients had succumbed to the virus, but explained that these were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records from April to June. This raised the death toll to 3,612.

As of Monday, the ministry said, some 1,062 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 6,730 patients were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 101were in intensive care units, 33 of them on ventilator support, 45 on supplemental oxygen and 23 under observation.

Another 116 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 102 of them in general wards and 14 in high dependency units.

As of Monday, a total of 1,293,004 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 1,003,204 being first doses and 289,800 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 28.9 percent while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.11 percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 84,855 people aged 58 years and above,78,309 ungrouped people, 68,688 health workers, 36,167 teachers and 21,781 security officers.