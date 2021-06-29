Kenya Sevens Rugby Teams Handed Tricky Olympic Pools

Kenya Sevens have been handed 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist South Africa and United States of America (USA) in Pool "C" of their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games sevens rugby tournament.

Also in Pool "C" are Ireland. South Africa and USA secured direct Olympic qualification by finishing in the top four of the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series, where the USA finished runners-up after reaching the medal podium in seven of the 10 Series rounds.

Kenya qualified after winning their first Rugby Africa men's sevens title since 2015, while debutantes Ireland secured the final spot thanks to a thrilling 28-19 victory over France in the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco earlier this month.

Three of top four placed teams from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games are together in Pool "B"-champions Fiji, silver medallists Great Britain and hosts Japan, who finished a very credible fourth in Rio.

Olympic debutantes, Canada who claimed bronze at the last World Rugby Sevens Series event in Vancouver last year, are also in Pool "B".

Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand and Australia will renew their rivalry in Pool "A".

The two sides met in the final of the last 2019/2020 Series event in Vancouver, with the All Blacks Sevens winning a tightly contested match 17-14.

Joining them in Pool "A"are Argentina, who finished sixth in Rio, alongside Olympic debutantes Korea, who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time 'golden point' try to overcome Hong Kong.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the women's event, Kenya Lionesses have been drawn against current Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand in Pool "A". Also in the Pool are Russia and Great Britain.

New Zealand beat both Kenya and Great Britain on their way to claiming the silver medal at Rio 2016.

Pool "C" is equally fascinating were hosts Japan will face Rio 2016 Olympic champions Australia alongside a powerful USA team.

USA qualified directly for Tokyo after finishing runners-up in the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens, reaching the medal podium in five of the six rounds.

The pool is completed by Olympic debutantes China, who secured their place in Tokyo with an emphatic 33-0 victory over Hong Kong in the Asian qualifier final.

Pool "B" is the only pool without an Olympic debutantes as Rio 2016 bronze medallists Canada are joined by France, Fiji and Brazil.

France were in fine form as they swept all before them to qualify for Tokyo via the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco earlier this month.

Brazil qualified for Tokyo after they beat Colombia 28-15 in the South American qualifier, while Rio 2016 quarter-finalists Fiji overcame Papua New Guinea to qualify from Oceania.