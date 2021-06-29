Ethiopia: Sergeant Guilty of Assassination of Army Chief, Retired General Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
(File photo).
28 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court Lideta Branch 3rd Constitutional and Anti-terrorism Bench has today sentenced Private Mesafint Tigabu to life in prison. The body guard of the late General Seare Mekonnen, was named as the main suspect in the June 22, 2019 assassination of General Seare Mekonnen, the then Chief of staff of the National defense Forces of Ethiopia, and Major General Gezai Abera.

The court arrived at a guilty verdict on Private Mesafint Tigabu and gave an alternative appointment to June 18, 2021 to hear the defendant's sentence in mitigating circumstances. At the last hearing, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence Private Tigabu to death after stating the aggravating factors such as abuse of responsibility and making deals to commit crime.

The defense team on its part argued that their client has no criminal record and therefore it is unlawful to sentence him to death. The defense team also cited their clients health conditions, good behavior, his Six year service to the defense forces as well as his family responsibilities and asked the court to reduce the sentence.

After hearing both sides, the court sentenced Private Mesafint to life in prison for 'assassinating the nation's defender of sovereignty' and putting into consideration the possible consequences of his actions on the country. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X