Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public for the Time in Over a Year

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases since the third wave of the viral disease broke out across the globe, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Monday.

Speaking during her maiden press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said 70 of the 100 patients were in a critical condition.

"About 70 are on ventilators," she said.

It was the first time Tanzania had made Covid-19 statistics public since May 2020.

The fifth phase administration of former President, the late John Magufuli, was at some point denying about the existence of Covid-19 in the country.