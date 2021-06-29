Tunisia: Covid-19 - Full Lockdown Extended for Extra Week in Siliana Over Detection of Indian Variant

28 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The full lockdown will extended for an extra week in Siliana starting Monday, the local committee to fight natural disasters said.

The decision was made during a meeting Monday in the wake of the deterioration of epidemiological situation.

Governor Abdelrazek Dkhil said the 8 pm - 5 am curfew will be in force for another week. These measures exempt vital sectors and candidates sitting national exams.

These measures include a ban on travel outside the governorate, demonstrations and ceremonies and closing souks, cafes, restaurants and hammams.

Two cases of the Indian variant were detected in the region, Local Health Director Adel Hadadi told TAP.

Siliana saw 5 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, including an 11-year-old boy suffering from chronic diseases, he further said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X