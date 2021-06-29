Tunisia: Covid-19 - Full Lockdown Extended for Extra Week in Siliana Over Detection of Indian Variant

Tunis/Tunisia — The full lockdown will extended for an extra week in Siliana starting Monday, the local committee to fight natural disasters said.

The decision was made during a meeting Monday in the wake of the deterioration of epidemiological situation.

Governor Abdelrazek Dkhil said the 8 pm - 5 am curfew will be in force for another week. These measures exempt vital sectors and candidates sitting national exams.

These measures include a ban on travel outside the governorate, demonstrations and ceremonies and closing souks, cafes, restaurants and hammams.

Two cases of the Indian variant were detected in the region, Local Health Director Adel Hadadi told TAP.

Siliana saw 5 new fatalities over the last 24 hours, including an 11-year-old boy suffering from chronic diseases, he further said.