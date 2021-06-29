Swaziland Police Shoot Student in Eye During Protest Unrest

Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS Host Photo Agency
King Mswati III of Eswatini (file photo).
18 May 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

A student was reportedly shot in the eye at point blank range by police in Swaziland during a protest.

Phiwayinkosi Dlamini from the University of Eswatini (UNESWA) was taking part in a demonstration that brought the towns of Matsapha and Manzini to a standstill as they marched to Sigodvweni Police Station on Monday (17 May 2021).

According to a local media report police fired rubber bullets after some of the 2,000 people who took part in the protest pelted them with stones.

The march was organised by the Swaziland National Union of Students following the death of Thabani Nkomonye, a 25-year-old law student on 8 May. Police said he died in a road accident, but his body was not discovered until 13 May.

A social media campaign believes Nkomonye was killed by police and his body dumped.

The Swaziland News, an online newspaper, reported Dlamini was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Mbabane Government Hospital.

The Swazi Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku appointed Senior Magistrate Nonhlanhla Dlamini as the Coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nkomonye.

Read the original article on Swazi Media.

More on This
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Swazi Media

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As Protests Grow, Swazi Govt Imposes Overnight Curfews
Ethiopia Calls Ceasefire in Tigray as Miltants Take Capital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Tanzania Makes Covid-19 Statistics Public After More Than a Year

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X