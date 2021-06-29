Swaziland Police Shoot Student in Eye During Protest Unrest

A student was reportedly shot in the eye at point blank range by police in Swaziland during a protest.

Phiwayinkosi Dlamini from the University of Eswatini (UNESWA) was taking part in a demonstration that brought the towns of Matsapha and Manzini to a standstill as they marched to Sigodvweni Police Station on Monday (17 May 2021).

According to a local media report police fired rubber bullets after some of the 2,000 people who took part in the protest pelted them with stones.

The march was organised by the Swaziland National Union of Students following the death of Thabani Nkomonye, a 25-year-old law student on 8 May. Police said he died in a road accident, but his body was not discovered until 13 May.

A social media campaign believes Nkomonye was killed by police and his body dumped.

The Swaziland News, an online newspaper, reported Dlamini was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Mbabane Government Hospital.

The Swazi Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku appointed Senior Magistrate Nonhlanhla Dlamini as the Coroner to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nkomonye.