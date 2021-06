Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Education set up four independent examination centres for pilot middle school entrance for pupils who have COVID-19, Director General of Exams Omar Ouelbani said.

These centres were put in place in Ariana (3 pupils), Tunis 2 (two pupils) and Sousse (1). The procedure is designed to safeguard the health and safety of other pupils, Ouelbani added.

53, 873 candidates are sitting the exam across the country.