Nigeria: PDP Constitutes Committee for Akwa-Ibom State Special Congress

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday constituted Akwa Ibom Special State Congress committee which will elect the State party Chairman.

This was disclosed in a statement, issued by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), in Abuja.

Akobundu said that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of Edmond Mark as Chairman and Mr Christian Ibelachi as secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee are Sir John Ngbede, Mrs Helen Adebakin and Hon Ben Olorunfemi.

He noted that the Congress is scheduled to commence work on Wednesday, June 30, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X