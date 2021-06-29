Nigeria: Govt Approves Tetfund Takeover of National Library Project - Perm SEC

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Federal Government has approved the takeover of the financing of the National Library project by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFUND), according to Mr Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education.

Addressing a delegation from the Nigerian Library Association (NLA) led by its President, Prof. Innocent Ekoja, who paid a working visit to the Ministry in Abuja, on Monday, Echono said the move became necessary as over N50 billion was needed to complete the project.

He said the move was aimed at repositioning library services in the education sector for effective delivery, recalling that work on the National Library had been stalled for years due to inadequate funding and efforts to get the private sector to complete the project had not yielded any results.

Responding, President of the Association, Prof. Innocent Ekoja, commended the Federal government, saying that the completion of the National library would bring honour and pride to all Nigerian librarians.

Ekoja added that it would also provide the much-needed reservoir for Nigerian researchers, students, and the generality of the reading public.

Highlights of the one-day working visit included; the investiture of the Service Award on the Permanent Secretary, the highest honour ever bestowed on a non-librarian by the association.

Ekoja revealed that the investiture on the Permanent Secretary was the seventh by the association in the last 40 years.

Responding, Echono said he was humbled and elated to be honoured by such a reputable association, describing the award as a great privilege for him.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X