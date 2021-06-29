Nigeria: Nasarawa Assembly Passes 4 Executive Bills

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed four executive bills to bring speedy development to the state.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the assembly, announced the passage of the bills after the Leader of the Assembly, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved the motion for their unanimous passage during plenary on Monday in Lafia.

The bills passed are: A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme and Other Related Matters; A Bill for a Law to Enact the Nasarawa State Public Audit Law, 2021, and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

Also passed are: A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Establishment of Office of the Auditor General for Local Governments and Other Matters Incidental Thereto; and A Bill for a Law for the Establishment of Nasarawa State Debt Management Office and for Other Matters Connected Therewith.

Abdullahi explained that the Nasarawa State Contributory Health Scheme would improve on the health status of civil servants and other residents of the state, if assented to by the governor.

"The Nasarawa State Public Audit law among other bills passed during the day's sitting will enhance accountability, probity and transparency in governance," he said.

The speaker directed the Clerk to the Assembly to produce clean copies of the bills for Gov. Abdullahi Sule's assent.

Earlier, Tunga, the Majority Leader, moved the motions for the passage of the four bills which were seconded by Mr Luka Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader.

In the same vain, a bill to repeal the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law, 2020, and for Other Matters Connected Therewith scaled first and second readings during plenary.

The speaker has committed the bill to the Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation and that of Public Account to work on the bill and report to the lawmakers as soon as they resume from recess.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the legislature is expected to resume from its recess on July 12.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria