Liberia: Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Presents Consignment of Stationery, Appliances to 10 High Schools Across Bomi County

Monrovia — In an effort to alleviate multiple constraints school administrators, students, and parents encounter for the printing of test and examination papers at various public and private schools in western Liberia, Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe has presented a huge consignment of electrical appliances and stationery to ten high schools in the county.

Senator Snowe over the week end presented a set of brand new dell computer, several ream of sheets, generator, lazer jet printer with separate ink and cartridges, voltage regulator and extension coil each to students, teachers and administrators at the various high schools in the county.

The beneficiaries include: C. H. Dewey Public High School (AM and PM), St. Dominic Catholic High School, Anderson Weamah United Methodist High School, and United Pentecostal High School.

The rest are: Mano Central High School, St. Mugaga Catholic High School, Getrude Yancy High School, Sass Town High School, and Suehn Mecca Public High School.

Making the presentation at the respective campuses of the institutions, Senator Snowe disclosed that the initiative was a "thank you" gift to the beneficiaries for their efforts applied to ensure his ascendancy at the Liberian Senate during the December 8, 2020 senatorial election.

He pointed out that the gesture is also the first of three phases of appreciation to citizens of the county in both the educational and health sectors for his overwhelming victory.

He observed that for too long, schools in the county have been struggling to draw or print out test and examinations for their respective students, and as such, the items donated will help ease the mountainous challenges parents, teachers and students normally go through on a periodic basis.

Senator Snowe added that some parents are most often compelled to go the extra mile to give their children extra money, apart from their tuition or registration fees, to pay for the printing of their tests or examinations on their respective campuses.

He emphasized that in some instances, school administrators are constrained to either commute from the county to Monrovia, or are charged exorbitant amount by commercial typists to print the test or examination papers of their students.

According to him, the donation of the stationery and electronic appliances to the various schools will also minimize the risk and stress these school authorities go through on a regular basis just to ensure that the test or examination papers of their respective students are finalized in a timely manner.

Senator Snowe indicated that the move is also intended to buttress government's and partners' efforts to improve the country's educational system by avoiding the leaking of test or exams at these commercial typing centers before it is administered to the students.

"Sometimes last year, there were issues here where you have to take your test to Monrovia to print because, there were no computers. We came before and made a computer and printer available. During the campaign we came to speak to the students and we were informed that rogue came and broke into your offices and took away the computer and other things. Besides that, we have made this a part of our thank you tour to extend thanks to the people of Bomi for a peaceful election and electing us as your Senator".

"We have ten senior high schools in the entire county and none of those schools have computers or printers to draw test for our students. Most time you either go all the way to Monrovia or a commercial typing center to type or draw your test. So today, we have commenced our thank you tour and we have come with printer, generator, stabilizer, extension coil and others to help you print your test".

Senator Snowe was quick to point out that the funding used to purchase the items donated did not come from the US$15,000 that was given to each Representative and Senator for legislative engagement by the Government of Liberia (GOL).

He clarified that the funds did not also come from County or Social Development Funds.

According to him, the items were purchased with his personal money.

"All of these things I am giving you today is from my own money as your Senator; it is not the government money or the US$15,000 that you hear people talking about in Monrovia. It is my own resources from my pocket to the people of Bomi County".

Senator Snowe told students at the C. H. Dewey High School that his share of the US$15,000 will go directly towards the completion of the auditorium project which was initiated by fallen Bomi County Representative Tarnue Cooper.

He, however, commended his colleague Senator Morris Saytumah for also reportedly promising to contribute the amount of US$5000 towards the project.

He maintained that though the money is not enough to ensure the full completion of the project, he is optimistic that the amount will ensure that substantial portions, including roofing of the project are completed with the money.

Senator Snowe, however, used the occasion to challenged authorities of the various schools to continue to sensitize their students on the prevention and danger of the Coronavirus pandemic in Liberia.

He encouraged the school authorities to enforce all of the health protocols on the respective campuses, including social distancing and the adequate and compulsory wearing of nose mask by the students, school administrators and teaching staff as well as visitors.

"This morning I was at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center and what I saw was heartbreaking. People were lying outside on the floor, no oxygen. The hospital was out of bed. And so, I want to encourage all of you the students to please wear your nose mask. If we don't prevent or help ourselves, we will die".

Senator Snowe further encouraged the beneficiaries to turn out en masse and take the vaccination against Covid-19.

He, however, promised to provide the amount of L$200,000 and 100 bags of rice to the first 200 students and 100 adults that will take the vaccination at the government hospital in the county.

He called on the citizens to desist from spreading rumors and speculations over the vaccination that is being administered across the country.

"I have taken two doses of the vaccination along with my 86 years old mother, my security and driver at the JFK. If this thing (vaccine) could kill, I will not take it myself or carry my ma (mother) that I love so much to take it. So, I want to appeal to you the students-you are going to school to expand your knowledge-don't let anybody fool you that the vaccine is not good and it is killing people. Go and take your vaccination".

In separate remarks, the students and school authorities commended Senator Snowe for the gesture.

They recalled that the items donated are among series of donations Senator Snowe has contributed towards the improvement of Liberia's educational system in the county.

They, however, promised to use the items donated for the purpose intended.

