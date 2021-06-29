Nigeria: Amina Mohammed - a Distinguished World Servant Turns 60

It was a quiet, yet well attended event. The movers and shakers of the Nigerian Polity and the Diplomatic Community, including the former President of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who delivered the Guest Lecture, converged at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja last Friday, at the 60th Birthday Colloquium to celebrate 'Nigeria's precious gift to the world', Ms Amina J. Mohammed, the fifth Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations who was recently reappointed for a second term, and turned 60 on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Ms Mohammed is the first Nigerian to be appointed (and reappointed) as UN Deputy Secretary-General, and the second African woman ever to be appointed to that role. She was chosen, according to the UN Secretary-General, not only because she is highly competent, but also because she has a strong background in global affairs, development, diplomacy, human rights and humanitarian action. Amina served as the Senior Special Assistant to President Obasanjo on MDGs, and is a stickler for upholding the rule of law, the 16th goal on their list. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi were also present at the Colloquium. On behalf of our Chairman & Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Managing Director of Thisday, Eniola Bello, and all of us at This Day, we wish you a happy 60th birthday Amina. Nigeria is proud of you

About Amina

Ms Amina Jane Mohammed, can be described as one rare Nigerian who was born with a silver spoon from a privileged background. But, unlike many of her ilk, she braced herself to take up the daunting challenge of positively affecting lives, changing her environment, uplifting the less privileged, and against all odds, getting the requisite education and skills to actualising her selfless vision and dreams. She has brought Nigeria and projected her nation and her gender positively, on the global scene.

The story of her life goes back six decades, having been born in Kaduna of a Gombe Fulani father, a Veterinarian (the first from Northern Nigeria), and a Scottish mother. She is first of five all female sibling, a mother of six children, and also, a grandmother.

It was comical 'war' between the Governors of Gombe and Kaduna States, who both laid claim to Amina as their citizen. The world however, won the 'silent war' as the United Nations and the global community exercise superior claim to Amina's citizenship without lifting an arm. Amina is actually indisputably Nigeria's gift to the world.

Governor El Rufai's claim was premised on the fact that Amina was born in Kaduna and grew up there, while Governor Inuwa Yahaya's claim is premised on the fact that Amina's father, Dr Inuwa Mohammed, is an indigene of Gombe State. However, the contention should actually be between Nigeria and the UN, both of which Amina has served selflessly and with candour.

The event which was hosted by Centre for Policy Research and Development Solutions, an NGO founded by Amina, had as theme, 'Overcoming the Challenges of Africa's Transformation'.

Present at the event were the Governors of Ekiti, Plateau, Gombe, Kaduna, Borno and Bauchi States, while the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari represented President Muhammadu Buhari. Other notable personalities that graced the occasion, were Africa's richest man and multi-entrepreneur, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Mathew Hassan Kuka, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, Niyi Adebayo, Osagie Ehanire, Mariam Katagum, Ministers Zainab Ahmed, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Rotimi Amaechi, Niyi Adebayo, Mariam Katagum, and Pauline Tallen, amongst others.

A documentary depicting her journey from childhood through to the UN to hold the second most powerful position, was aired to the august audience, and many opined that it was a celebration of a truly remarkable woman.

Inuwa Yahaya's Keynote

In his keynote address the Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, described Amina as an extraordinary person. He said, 'looking at what she has achieved in all her endeavours, she is worth celebrating. Her father is a typical Fulani man who studied Veterinary Medicine, and married a Scottish woman, and the product is Amina. She attracted a world-class hospital to Gombe.

'It is exciting that her reappointment as UN Deputy Secretary-General, coincides with her 60th birthday. I see Amina as a special and golden gift to the whole world, trying to make the world a better place. Today's theme is very apt. If we plan big, we have the capacity to transform Nigeria. Amina can be a part of that transformation. We are proud of her in Gombe, we give her our support and solidly stand by her in all she is doing.'

Almajiri Initiative

A representative of the Almajiri Initiative which she pioneered in 2011, said of her 'She is a mother to us. We reached out to her when we needed a voice, and she responded and spoke out on our behalf'.

El Rufai's Intervention

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El Rufai said: 'I stand here as her Governor. She may be of Gombe origin, but she was born in Kaduna and grew up in Kaduna. We have a better and superior claim to Amina than Gombe.

'We appreciate all that she has done to put Kaduna, Nigeria and Nigerian women on the global map. I believe in giving women opportunities, and bring out the best in them. I have a woman as Deputy Governor, and she was encouraged by Amina. Amina, you have changed and inspired so many young girls, which you may not even know.

'I pray Amina, that we will celebrate your 100th! Why not? Especially with advancement in medicine. But, I am not sure I will be here, because I take too many risks and create a lot of crisis.'

Emir of Gombe's Intervention

The Emir of Gombe who was represented by the former Minister of FCT, Aliyu Modibbo, said: 'Amina's father was a pioneer Veterinarian, and first Director of Livestock. Gombe people were so proud of his achievements, that the then Emir, my father turbaned him the first Sarkin Fulani of Gombe. Please, Amina, while you hold this enviable position at the UN, help bring the issue of pastoralism and nomadism to the purview of the UN. The UN must help find lasting solutions to nomadism. Today, pastoralism is endangered in Africa, and we look up to the UN through you to intervene'.

Chairman, Governors' Forum

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Governors' Forum, Kayode Fayemi showered encomiums on the celebrant, describing her as having 'demystified power to the point of casualising it'.

He said: 'In all positions she has held, it has always been about, what value she has been able to add.

'Her reappointment speaks more of her value as human being.

'I met her in the civil society community, and she became the focal person in the development of millennium goals. After serving as Minister in Nigeria, she moved to the UN, and she does it so effortlessly, like there is no pressure.

'60 is the new 30; Amina doesn't look older than 30. The best is yet to come for her. Its not about the title or the office, but ability to impact. Amina, the Governors Forum looks forward to working with you.'

Prof Gambari Delivered President Buhari's Goodwill Message

President Muhammadu Buhari described Amina as 'a purpose driven technocrat, working to achieve millennium development goals.

'She has served four Presidents in various capacities, including poverty alleviation, millennium development goals and environment. Nigeria's loss is now a huge gain to the world. Amina has helped the UN in achieving 50/50 gender parity. She is a mother of six, and she leads from the front in every task she handles. Today, she is the second African and the first Nigerian to hold that office as UN Deputy Secretary-General; she may become the first Nigerian UN Secretary-General. All Nigerians are proud of her. She is a gift to the world', President Buhari said.

The Guest Lecture by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

One of the highlights of the event, was the lecture delivered by the former President of Liberia, Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who was Guest Speaker of the day. She commended Nigeria, as having a reputation for energy and resilience. Africa's first female President expressed her feelings asking herself 'what else could I have done as President?'

President Sirleaf described Amina as 'A force of nature, a consensus builder. Its usually unnecessary to disagree with her. The speed of the UN re-election, is a recognition of what Amina has done'.

In sharing her experiences in the monumental battle against the Ebola Pandemic in Liberia, Madam Sirleaf noted that the Covid-19 virus has exposed the deep inequalities between the rich and the poor countries. That Covid also exposed racism.

She commended African leaders for standing together to bring an end to despotism in The Gambia, and preventing military takeovers in other African countries.

She said 'Today, the world faces a new challenge with Covid and its new variants. Vaccination may not solve the pandemic and poverty, and new variants will appear. But, for now vaccination remains the answer. Statistics show that so far, less than 13% of the world population has been vaccinated, and Africa has less than 1% of that.

She commended the leadership roles the South African President, Ramaphosa and Alhaji Aliko Dangote have played, in battling the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.

Gender Equality

On the challenge of gender inequality in Africa, Sirleaf said 'Amina is a storm. Amina is a champion in overcoming the obstacles against her gender, while climbing to the top. But, there is still a strong disparity in gender power and rights, and Africa looks up to icons like Amina to close this gap'.

Sirleaf asked thought provoking questions 'Why have we not had woman Governor in Nigeria? What will it require? When will we have another African female President?'

Trust

Speaking about Youths in Africa, she said the Youths are disappointed in our leaders, justified or imagined. She stated that African leaders should learn to earn the trust of the Youths, in order to create a better future for the continent. She expressed the strong view that, the majority of our Youths possess the ability to bring about the much desired change.

Institutions

She said 'Amina brings an uncommon passion to the issue of climate change. She exemplified this, and displayed the character of an amazon in the various capacities she has served'.

The former Liberian President on behalf of Liberian women, presented a hand-woven quilt to Amina. The mural has on it, the logos of all the organisations Amina has worked in.

The Chat

The day came to an end with a live interview with the celebrant by Aljazeera's Folly Bah Thibault. The invigorating fast-paced interview, saw Folly take on Amina Mohammed on sundry issues about her life, vision and future.

About Amina's Passion

She said 'I work to promote the rights of women and young people'. She confirmed to the audience, Folly's reminder of how she once walked from Kaduna to Zaria, a distance of 76km, in protest of her father refusing to allow her go abroad for further studies.

Coming from a family of all girls, Amina said she never saw that as a challenge in any way. She said 'After all, I am still Amina Mohammed!'.

She pointed out that in all the places and capacities she has worked in, working in public service has been most impactful and brought the greatest fulfilment for her. According to her, this is where she has been able to help formulate policies that changed things.

Nigeria's Debt Relief

Perhaps her greatest fulfilment, is in helping to secure a huge $4 billion debt relief for Nigeria, at $1b per annum.

Ogoni Clean Up

On her efforts in championing the environmental clean up of the Niger-Delta region, she said it was all about preventing more spillages and breakages.

On SDGs

On her passion and efforts at Sustainable Development Goals, she was quite clear about her passion for the girl-child and their education. She said 'I wrote a letter on 'Day of the Girl'. In the famous letter, she said 'Be fearless. Be bold. Be courageous, but study hard. Let your voice be heard, and pursue your dreams'.

Africa is risking the opportunity of preparing young people for the future. Our leaders must invest in young people.

'We pass through education, education doesn't pass through us. We need to co-create the future with our young people. Whatever happens today, Nigeria, can and will make it.

'When I came to the UN, we had six African women at top positions and I felt challenged, but today, we have 19 women.

'Faith in God makes all things possible. This is what I tell my children and grandchildren. Many things fail, but God doesn't.'

Aspirations

Any Presidential ambition? Folly asked Amina. In her usual subtle manner, Amina said 'I may not be there, but there are many Nigerian women who are able and capable to take up such position.

'For me, my work has always been to better lives in Nigeria. I would like to come back home to Nigeria, after my time at the UN. I recount receiving many congratulatory messages when I got appointed as the UN Deputy Secretary-General, but I know many of them were happy because in their minds they felt 'yes, we have got her out of the way.'

Passion for Lives and Humanity

It could be recalled that when the UN Head Office in Abuja was bombed, Amina took it upon herself, and went in her car driving from one house to the other, calling our doctors to come to the hospitals to attend to patients who were badly wounded in that attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

Conclusion

The video of the occasion saw many world personalities congratulating and wishing Amina Mohammed a happy 60th birthday, including Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo under whom she served as Special Adviser on SDGs. President Obasanjo remarked: 'When the story of our nation is told, you'll occupy a place of honour'. Also featured were high calibre personalities like the famous music icon Angelique Kidjo, Zainab Bandawi, Mo Ibrahim, Natali Keeman and many others

The congratulatory message from the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres summed up the totality of Amina's personality. He said 'Amina is wonderful, committed, and she brings passion to whatever she does'.