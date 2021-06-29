Tanzania: Mixed Views As President Samia Clocks 100 Days in Office

28 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Small traders across the city have expressed mixed views on the first 100 days of President Samia Suhulu Hassan's leadership, saying some glimmer of hope has been seen at the end of what was a long, dark tunnel following the return of businesses which will ultimately increase cash flow.

President Hassan took power on March 19 this year after the death of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who passed away on March 17 due to heart complications. Small traders said they have seen some of the buildings around the city centre being renovated after being neglected for long.

Speaking in a separate interview with The Citizen yesterday, a small trader at Posta, Ms Mary Kihene, said in the hundred days of President Hassan's rule, change has begun in the city centre as a number of closed businesses have now returned which is a good sign for small traders.

"Small traders were depending on large scale businesses of which a majority had collapsed after the government relocated to Dodoma. However, we have now seen that things are coming back. We see some of the buildings have now started to be renovated," she said.

She further said, "I am an agent of mobile money and in the past years,the number of people who send and receive money dropped due to measures that were put in place but now we are witnessing government officers have started travelling - which means the cash flow will start to come back."

A shoe shiner at Mwenge, Mr Vicenti Tumaini, said "It is too early to say something as one hundred days is too short to test a person, although some of the changes have started to be seen like the people who were held in custody for a long time now being released. Some of these people were huge business people, and will now reopen their businesses - which will ultimately benefit smaller businesses."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X