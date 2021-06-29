Tanzania: Mixed Views As President Samia Clocks 100 Days in Office

Dar es Salaam — Small traders across the city have expressed mixed views on the first 100 days of President Samia Suhulu Hassan's leadership, saying some glimmer of hope has been seen at the end of what was a long, dark tunnel following the return of businesses which will ultimately increase cash flow.

President Hassan took power on March 19 this year after the death of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who passed away on March 17 due to heart complications. Small traders said they have seen some of the buildings around the city centre being renovated after being neglected for long.

Speaking in a separate interview with The Citizen yesterday, a small trader at Posta, Ms Mary Kihene, said in the hundred days of President Hassan's rule, change has begun in the city centre as a number of closed businesses have now returned which is a good sign for small traders.

"Small traders were depending on large scale businesses of which a majority had collapsed after the government relocated to Dodoma. However, we have now seen that things are coming back. We see some of the buildings have now started to be renovated," she said.

She further said, "I am an agent of mobile money and in the past years,the number of people who send and receive money dropped due to measures that were put in place but now we are witnessing government officers have started travelling - which means the cash flow will start to come back."

A shoe shiner at Mwenge, Mr Vicenti Tumaini, said "It is too early to say something as one hundred days is too short to test a person, although some of the changes have started to be seen like the people who were held in custody for a long time now being released. Some of these people were huge business people, and will now reopen their businesses - which will ultimately benefit smaller businesses."