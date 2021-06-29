Tanzania: National Health Insurance Fund Owes Tanzania's Muhimbili, 'But Not Sh30 Billion'

Dar es Salaam — Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) said on Monday that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) owed it money, but disputed the figure reported on social media.

MNH said in a statement signed by its spokesperson that a report circulating on the social media platform JamiiForums claiming that NHIF was yet to pay Tanzania's biggest referral hospital Sh30 billion in outstanding bills for services rendered to the fund's members were inaccurate.

"It is true that NHIF owes MNH, but the reported figure is inaccurate. The MNH administration would like to clarify that the hospital has signed a contract with the fund to serve its members, and NHIF has been cooperative in servicing its debts.

"NHIF usually meets with other stakeholders to address any pending issues or challenges related to the provision of services to its members. Being among NHIF's major stakeholders, such opportunities have been made available to MNH," the MNH statement said.

It added that NHIF members continue to be served at both MNH and Mloganzila Hospital.