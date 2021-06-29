Tanzania: President Samia Revives Hopes for the Mass Media in Tanzania

28 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Members and other stakeholders of the media fraternity have expressed optimism that the government does have good intentions after all regarding mass media organs in the country.

This comes about following the decision by President

Samia Suluhu Hassan to lift the ban on some online media practitioners whose operating licences had been revoked some time ago, thereby restoring press and related freedoms.

According to observers, the first 100 days of President Hassan's leadership as Head of State have

restored trust and confidence in the media across the board.

A former Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), Absalom Kibanda, told The Citizen that new hope in the media fraternity is brought about by some decisions made by the sixth-phase government of Tanzania's first-ever female President that include assurance to review the Media Services Act (Number 12 of 2016), and lifting the ban on some mass media outlets.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X