Tanzania: President Samia Revives Hopes for the Mass Media in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Members and other stakeholders of the media fraternity have expressed optimism that the government does have good intentions after all regarding mass media organs in the country.

This comes about following the decision by President

Samia Suluhu Hassan to lift the ban on some online media practitioners whose operating licences had been revoked some time ago, thereby restoring press and related freedoms.

According to observers, the first 100 days of President Hassan's leadership as Head of State have

restored trust and confidence in the media across the board.

A former Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF), Absalom Kibanda, told The Citizen that new hope in the media fraternity is brought about by some decisions made by the sixth-phase government of Tanzania's first-ever female President that include assurance to review the Media Services Act (Number 12 of 2016), and lifting the ban on some mass media outlets.