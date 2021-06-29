Tanzania: The Covid Test - Our Loss of Freedom, Touch, Movement - 1

So, It's 2020 — The start of a new era for some. The beginnings of prosperity. Perhaps the 'roaring 2020s will come with a bang once more. Perhaps not. We wished it into existence. It felt right and exciting. Right, right up until the moment it hit you!

As surreal as it may have seemed at first - seeing masks being worn everywhere - there was a time, in our collective experience, that it hit us all in full effect. With society closing shop, we were left with nothing to do than mourn our loss. Our loss of security, of freedom and movement, our loss of touch, and the loss of loved ones. But most of all, we lost in spirit. An excruciating battle it has been, with (un)equal tales of woe around the globe. I thought I might share mine.

My tale - much like Covid itself - began in 2019. I was just about finishing up my undergraduate degree in Live Performance and Music at 'AFDA' - a film & music school in Cape Town, South Africa. With uncertainty on the horizon as to the prospects of my aspired career in the entertainment industry, I attended a speech on campus...

"Why not do your Honours here?" It seemed simple enough at the time. By then, I was all in on this ridiculous dream of mine. If you're mad enough to think it, be mad enough to do. Or so, I thought. Sign me up. 2019 had to be a wonderful final year in College. Our school was absurd in its hospitality. As one of five music students in our year, amongst hundreds of actors, directors, producers and cinematographers, I was spoiled with the assignments handed down to us. Our first was a theatrical musical play on the issue of mental health - Titled Instrumental Health - that featured wonderful performances from my classmates, with a script in which we all took part in writing. It truly was an inspired production.

To end off the year, all five of us released EPs ('Extended Playlists') to showcase our musical projects, accompanied with a live performance on campus. These were some of the most exciting times for a student like myself. So I chose not to leave. I thought I ought to give it one more year. One more year to indulge in all that moves me. Let 2020 be that year...

And, so: the year began, with rumblings of some disease in a far off distant land. In Cape Town, I was now the only Honours Music student. A few dozen film students sat beside me and the whole year was promised excitement. I believe it was on March 11, 2020 that the World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic. Within a couple of weeks, lockdown measures were in full swing.

The South African government was all over the place, deciding to institute a national lockdown as of March 27. This was swiftly followed by a ban on alcohol and cigarettes, causing a black market to rise as a result. The University of Cape Town, which was located less than two kilometres from my apartment, joined in on the panic. In their haste to 'maintain the spread' they closed many school residential housing, causing a wave of fear amongst the students - one of whom was a friend of mine.

She had been told to go back home to the Eastern Cape, but had no means nor plans to do so. In turn, she asked me to help accommodate her while everyone tried to figure out what was going on. Of course, I obliged and we turned our living room into a make-shift bedroom for her.

For a few months hence, we sat huddled in our rooms, accustoming ourselves to the joys of Zoom lectures and the oddity of silent streets on work days. With nothing much to do but sit and wait, we were forced to bathe in the lonely thoughts that had been hidden for so long. This became a time of great reflection and humorous pessimism.

As a musical student, it felt like I had been cruising - only to find the wheels removed from under me! We were forced to dig deep into the emotional well and lean heavily on our creativity to help us overcome such an unprecedented way of living.

And so we did just that...

Mahatma Ulimwengu is awriter and musician. He is graduate of Live Perfomance & Music from AFDA in Cape Town