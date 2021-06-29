Tanzania: Government in New Plan to Increase Gas Usage

Dar es Salaam — Oil marketers will soon be compelled to open two natural gas stations for every five fuel posts they apply for as the government seeks to raise natural gas use and save on import costs.

Tanzania has over 57 trillion cubic feet of commercially viable natural gas (natgas) reserves which the government believes could put the economy on the right trajectory if put to effective use.

The country spent an estimated $1.253 billion (about Sh2.9 trillion) on importation of fuel last year. But, with emphasis on converting more and more vehicles from fuel to natural gas use, part of the money could be saved.

Besides, it would also cushion the economy against shocks resulting from volatilities in global fuel prices.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend during the official launch of a Scania compressed natural gas (CNG) lorry - the first purchased in the country with such a system - the Minister of Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, said the government was determined to see more gas filling stations opened in order to attract motorists to the new development.

"We want for every five petrol stations opened (by one person/ company) from now on, at least one or two should be gas filling stations - and we will do a follow-up on this to stimulate economic growth and facilitate environmental protection," he revealed.

He said even as they take a keen look at the laws governing it, "for now this is the move we are going with, and have already instructed our experts to ensure that by next year there are more such gas stations around."

Environment minister Suleiman Jafo used the same occasion to instruct the director of the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) to ensure that, from July this year, no petrol station will be built without a special post for gas filling.

He said one of the conditions that would enable a petrol station owner to obtain an environmental impact assessment certificate is a designated area for installing gas filling stations.

"In the environmental impact assessment certificate applications that I will be signing from July, one of the requirements that I will want to see would be whether the applicant has allocated a special area for gas," said Jafo.

In 2020, it was reported that Tanzania had saved up to $15.6 billion (about Sh36 trillion) in energy costs by switching to natural gas as a source of energy from July 2004 to September 2020, according to the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

Calculations by TPDC showed that the country saved $13.21 billion in power generation, and $2.38 billion in industries that opted for natural gas as a source of energy.

Dr Kalemani said cost-effective natural gas was currently being used in some 3,000 households in Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Lindi regions.

He also said the system has been installed in more than 700 vehicles and about 50 factories. More than 70 percent of the natgas was being used to facilitate the electricity supply in the country.

Even so, Dr Kalemani still insisted that the use was still very low in that current consumption nationwide has not even reached at least one trillion of the total discovery. "We are now compelled to get many people to venture into the use of natural gas, including, to begin with, government officials."

In this regard, Dr Kalemani said the government through its experts continues to build gas filling stations to ensure that there is easy access to the product without any hassle for those who will change their vehicle system to use gas instead of diesel.

"In this regard, I urge the owners of these facilities, in collaboration with TPDC and other stakeholders, to reduce the cost of converting the system from the current price of between Sh1 million and Sh1.5 million to attract more car users to change the system and embrace the use of natural gas," he said.

From next year, mother tanks/stations would have been set up in every city - beginning with Dodoma, Mbeya, Mwanza, Tanga and Arusha - with some small stations located along highways across the country.