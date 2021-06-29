Tanzania: Mbeya Court Frees Chadema Cadre Mdude Nyangali

Mbeya — The Mbeya Resident Magistrate's Court has court acquitted Chadema cadre, Mdude Nyangali, after prosecution failed to provide evidence.

Mdude was facing charges of trafficking 23.4 grams of heroin in 2020.

The court dismissed evidence presented by prosecution against Nyangali regarding allegations of possession of drugs being invalid.

Resident Magistrate Zawadi Laizer told the court on June 28, 2021, that she had gone through all the evidence presented in court saying that one day before the search Nyagali was in custody without his phone and house keys in police hands.

On June 21, this year Judge Laizer adjourned the reading of the verdict saying she had adjourned it for reasons beyond her control and noted that the verdict would be read on June 28, 2021 (today).

