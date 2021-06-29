Tanzania: Yanga Members Endorse Club's Structural Changes

Dar es Salaam — Members of Young Africans SC (Yanga) have endorsed the club's transformation of its leadership structure.

The endorsement was granted yesterday during the club's general meeting held at the DYCC in Chang'ombe, Dar es Salaam. The meeting - which was attended by 1,770 members from across the country - also approved a Sh7.9 billion budget for the next Tanzania Mainland Premier League and other soccer-related activities.

It also endorsed Minister for Finance and Planning, Mwigulu Nchemba, and the Kinondoni constituency Member of Parliament, Tarimba Abbas, as members of the club's board of trustees.

Another notable decision of the meeting was to reinstate the club's executive committee members Rogers Gumbo, Frank Kamugisha and Salim Rupia who were under suspension.

The club's chairman, Mshindo Msolla, said the new leadership structure will see to club members owning 51 percent of its shares, leaving the other 49 percent of the shares to investors. "This is a milestone for the club in its development," he said.

For her part, the secretary general of the National Sports Council (NSC), Neema Msitha, says the Council has sanctioned the club's new leadership structure. But, she also called upon them not be worried when NSC makes interventions in various matters - stressing that they will not hesitate to intervene on the transformation process because they want all procedures to be fallowed as per rules and regulations.

Retired President Jakaya Kikwete - who was the guest of honour - called upon the club's members to give unstinting support to the club leadership, and to always exercise patience during football league matches and related activities.

"I urge the leaders to be very keen in selecting coaches and players. Also, they must be tolerant, as sacking them for poor match results forces the club to start afresh every now and then with replacements," said Mr Kikwete.

Former club chairman Yusuf Manji told the meeting that he is back in the club. "I am back home after being away. My heart is with Yanga; we are together," said Manji briefly after being given a chance to address the meeting.