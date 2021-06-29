Tanzania: Four Drug Traffickers Lose Appeal Yet Again

28 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — The African Court on Human and People's Rights (AfCHPR) has dismissed an appeal by four people convicted of drug trafficking by a Tanzanian court.

The four - three Tanzanians and an Iranian - were in 2016 convicted by the High Court of Tanzania and sentenced to 25 years in jail.

The applicants, Yahya Zumo Makame and three others - two other Tanzanian nationals and an Iranian national - were ordered to pay a fine of Sh1.4 billion in total.

They later appealed their conviction and sentence to the Tanzania Court of Appeal which dismissed the appeal in its entirety.

In their appeal to the African Court, the applicants contended that their right to fair trial in Tanzania had been violated.

Specifically, they alleged that the legal system in Tanzania only permits one appeal from a decision of the High Court.

In their view, this was contrary to Articles 3 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights and other international protocols on civil and political rights.

They also alleged that the fourth applicant, Mohamed Gholumgader Pourdad - an Iranian national - could not understand the proceedings for lack of an interpreter.

The court then had to decide as to whether the absence of a court in Tanzania that is of a higher jurisdiction that the Court of Appeal denied them more room for appeal.

The court said the absence of higher judicial structures in Tanzania above the Appeals Court was not a violation of the African Charter in the context of the case.

Furthermore, the Arusha-based judicial organ analysed all the grounds of appeal as filed by the applicants together with the counter-arguments raised by the State.

Given the manner in which the Court of Appeal dealt with the applicants' appeal, the Court found nothing which could merit its intervention and, therefore, dismissed the applicants' allegations.

It also considered whether the acquittal of one of the accused persons by the domestic courts amounted to the application of "double-standards" which prejudiced the applicants' right to fair trial.

The court noted that the matter was also evaluated by the Court of Appeal but, further, that from its perusal of the record, there was nothing warranting its intervention.

In absence of translation services, the African Court - while confirming the accused person (an Iranian national) could not understand the language of the Court proceedings - he was represented by a counsel.

Having found that the Respondent State (Tanzania) had not violated any of the applicants' rights, the Court dismissed the claims for reparations and ordered each party to bear its costs.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X