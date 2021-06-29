Nigeria: Covid-19 - Govt Adds South Africa to Travel Restriction List

The Federal Government has again barred travellers from South Africa.

It also extended the ban on travellers from Brazil, India and Turkey by one month due to the rising COVID-19 cases there.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja yesterday at the briefing of the committee.

He asked Nigerians not to lower their guards yet as "we continue to see spikes in some countries (including African countries) and the emergence of variants of concern in several jurisdictions where the third wave has occurred".

He added" "The four major variants of concern are now classified as Alpha (UK), Beta (SA); Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India). The Delta variant which has wrecked devastating havoc, is not yet found in Nigeria hence the need to tighten our borders and be more vigilant."

He said the government had received several appeals from some inbound passengers to Nigeria barred for six months for violating COVID-19 protocols.

"The six-month period of ban for the first batch of 100 is almost complete and we use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that sanctions will be imposed on violators of measures put in place to protect them and safeguard our nation," Mustapha said.