Nigeria: Defection Not Solution to Nigeria's Problem - Onuesoke

29 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Former Delta State Governorship aspirant and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Monday, called on politicians to tackle the problems facing the country instead of pursuing their selfish and personal interests.

Onuesoke who stated this while talking to newsmen in Asaba said the defection was not the solution to the myriads of problems confronting the nation at the moment.

Reacting to the series of defections across party line by political office holders, he said: "defection is no solution to the myriads of the problem facing the country at the moment, Nigerians are hungry.

"For the past five-six years, Nigerians have been subjected to untold hardship and hunger due to the incompetent handling of governance by those entrusted with such responsibilities.

"Instead of an increase in living standard, Nigeria is experiencing a massive decrease, prices of basic commodities have shot up astronomically from what was obtainable in the past.

"There have been lots of job losses with firms either downsizing or folding up completely.

"Nigerians cannot sleep with their two eyes closed due to insecurity occasioned by the activities of marauding killer herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers which is currently ravaging every facet of our national life.

"Instead of looking for ways to salvage the situation, politicians from both the ruling party APC and the opposition PDP are busy crisscrossing between political parties like political prostitutes.

"I have said this before that those politicians decamping from one party to another do not have the interest of their people at heart, they are pursuing their own selfish and ignoble interest.

"They are just desperate power-mongers ready to sacrifice the need of their people at the altar of personal greed and aggrandizement, if not, it's very difficult to phantom any justifiable reason why a politician would decamp from PDP to APC or from APC to PDP at a challenging time such as this.

"Politicians must stop this unhealthy practise of jumping from one party to another for the time being and focus on how we can salvage what is left of us as a nation.

"We must put on hold our personal interest to galvanize our people for the greater good of our nation so as to bequeath a prosperous and united country to the next generation.

"A meticulous look at the condition of lives of the people has shown that even after decamping, the people are not better off, rather in some cases their condition is worse despite the series of defections by a politician from one political party to another, which goes to tell you that decamping is not the solution".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X