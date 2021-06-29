Nigeria: NGO Takes Medical, Food Outreach to Displaced Ohafia Residents

Challenge AIDS and Malaria in Africa, CHAMA, a Canadan faith-based NGO/charitable organisation with regional offices in Nigeria and Uganda, has taken medical and food mission to Amangwu community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

Recall that the men of the 42 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia and the villagers recently had issues, leading to alleged burning of their houses in the community after they (Army) accused the community of hiding some suspected criminals.

The crisis led to members of Amangwu turning refugees and taking shelter in neighbouring communities.

However, after normalcy returned with several means of their livelihoods, including farmlands and livestock lost, CHAMA, with full complement of medical personnel, embarked on an outreach in the community, with testing and treatment of medical conditions such as high blood pressure, malaria and arthritis among others.

Speaking to the media during the outreach, Ezeogo Nmecha Ogbo Nmecha, king, Amangwu community, expressed joy at the activities of CHAMA and recollected what prompted the faith-based NGO to embark on such laudable activity.

"You know we are old here and when they (Army) came, they were shooting guns and I feel some of us developed blood pressure and arthritis.

"Also while running out of the village, so many might have had swollen or other forms of problems with their legs.

"So this medical mission is very significant. I and members of my cabinet have been tested and others are being tested right now.

"Thank God for CHAMA and I bless everyone that makes CHAMA what it is today, especially Dr. Olugu Ukpai," he said.

A beneficiary of the outreach, Madam Felicia Kalu, thanked CHAMA and the Founder, Dr. Ukpai, for the outreach.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Uche Emmanuel, said she was very excited at the medical event.

She regretted the situation that called for the medical mission, but thanked CHAMA for coming in timely because a lot of the villagers are going through trauma as a result of the crisis.

Recall that the crisis left so many properties worth hundreds of millions of naira burnt, including cars, houses and even facilities at the palace of the traditional ruler.

