Cameroon: Simon Achidi Achu - NW CPDM Celebrates Legacy

The elite gathered at the Yaounde residence of the late former Prime Minister on June 26, 2021 to condole with his family and pay tribute to the fallen political icon.

The Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of the North West Region, led by their Regional Coordinator, Philemon Yang on June 26, 2021 lauded the multifaceted legacy their former leader and also former Prime Minister, former Vice President of the Senate, Simon Achidi Achu has bequeathed to humanity as whole. Simon Achidi Achu who was born in Santa on November 5, 1934 died in the United States of America on May 4, 2021. His mortal remains will be flown into the country this week for final burial to take place on July 3, 2021.

In prelude to the arrival of the mortal remains and the burial, the North West CPDM elite paid tribute to him for his numerous exemplary impacts in politics, administration and humanitarian actions. In the funeral ceremony highly animated by traditional dances from the seven Divisions of the North West Region, all mourners went back home with something positive to learn and probably implement from the rich experience of Achidi Achu's sojourn on earth.

The leader of the CPDM in the North West Region, Grand Chancellor of National Orders and former Prime Minister Philemon Yang in his opening statement said, "We have come as the CPDM elite of the NW, to celebrate a man who is very special." He said Achidi Achu demystified politics, was a man who chose to be very pragmatic and practical, made people to understand that politics was not complicated and a man of tremendous sophistication. Within the CPDM, Philemon Yang disclosed, Achidi Achu manifested great militancy, believed in the party and was a permanent militant, did not have a list of enemies, practised harmony, showed bravery with the believe that nothing could defeat him. Achidi Achu, Yang further said, was a man chosen by history and he fitted the historical circumstances. In sum, Achidi Achu was, "Simple and pragmatic, wise and kind", Philemon Yang concluded.

Other speakers during the ceremony had pertinent topics to present about the life and impact of Simon Achidi Achu. Senator Regina Mundi who doubles as member of the CPDM political bureau talked on who Achidi Achu was. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu presented Achidi Achu as an iconic political figure. He said,

The funeral service started with a devotion by Reverend Pastor Philemon Nfor who dwelt on creating a positive impact. Jude Tetang Achu, expressed the appreciation of the family.