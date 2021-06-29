Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Stakeholders Brainstorm to Boost Championship

FECAFOOT, the Female Football League of Cameroon, Club Presidents and Guinness held two meetings on June 23, 2021 in Yaounde.

As the Guinness Super League championship progresses, stakeholders including the Cameroon Football Federation, the Female Football League of Cameroon (LFFC), sponsor Guinness and Club Presidents have met to deliberate on the problems encountered and chart a way forward for the success of the championship. This was in two meetings held on June 23, 2021 in Yaounde. It is no news that the championship has been experiencing minor hitches provoked by the unsatisfied nature of Club Presidents who had previously expressed their grievances by refusing to go to the field in few occasions. They had in several occasions raised the concern that they are not feeling the impact of Guinness as official sponsor and the complexities involved in giving subventions.

With things gradually getting twisted, it was crucial for various actors to sit on a round table like that of June 23, 2021, to present their grievances and seek solutions. Talking after one of the meetings, Céline Eko, Board Chair of LFFC admitted that the grievances of Club Presidents are legitimate reason why stakeholders are meeting to look into them. The President of Canon Filles, Noah Sother stated that he was satisfied, saluted the input of Guinness and admired the fact that the sponsor and the Federation are giving them (Club Presidents) a listening ear.

We gathered that, players of some clubs have reportedly begun receiving remunerations as promised meanwhile; others are still waiting for the blessing to reach them. In all, stakeholders have the daunting task to come to a consensus so as to ensure the smooth unfolding of the championship.