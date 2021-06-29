Cameroon-United States Relations - Health, Security Issues Examined

28 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received in audience the Acting Ambassador of the United States to Cameroon, Alexander Laskaris on June 25, 2021.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on June 25, 2021 granted an audience to the Chargé d'Affaires a.i (Acting Ambassador), Alexander Laskaris, of the Embassy of the United States in Cameroon. Alexander Laskaris has been sent to Cameroon by his country to perform the duties of an Ambassador pending the designation of a new head of mission.

Talking to reporters at the end of the audience which was purposely a courtesy visit, the US diplomat said that he discussed health and security issues with the Minister of External Relations besides other bilateral ties between the two countries. "This is my forth visit to Cameroon and this will be my longest visit but unfortunately, I will only be here for a brief period of about a month. I am delighted to have met with the Minister," he stated. Cameroon and the United States, he noted, have strong collaboration in the domains of health and security which includes combating terrorism, violence, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and other diseases.

Alexander Laskaris further stated that he spent a lot of time talking about Covid-19 with the Minister of External Relations. "We agreed that there has to be a partnership both foreign and Cameroonian. We think within Cameroon, there has to be a partnership between the government and traditional leaders, religious leaders and above all, the people who take the health care decisions for Cameroonians like they do for the Americans, which is the mothers. So, if we can get the government, the traditional and religious leaders and our mothers to promote vaccination and social distancing, hopefully, we can overcome this pandemic of Covid-19," he stated.

