Gambia: Darboe Signals People's Wish Govt As Talib Welcomes Him to SK Market Cold Store

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe was speaking over the weekend as he was welcomed by the mayor of KMC Talib Ahmed Bensouda at the Serekunda Market, where a newly built cold store for businessmen and women is already in use.

"This new development at the Serekunda Market by the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), under the leadership of UDP's Talib Ahmed Bensouda demonstrates how the United Democratic Party government will be like when they win the December 2021 presidential elections," Darboe said.

"The UDP government will aim to care for the people's wishes and also bring lot of developments in the country."

According to him, he was invited by Talib to the newly launched Serekunda Market cold store, saying it reminded him of Yahya Jammeh's constructing of the Arch 22.

"When Talib took me to the newly launched Serekunda Market cold store, it reminds me of 1996, when Yahya Jammeh was constructing the Arch 22. I told them that the money they were putting in the Arch 22, with cements and nails, those could have been used to establish some cold stores across the country, so that our women (wives and sisters) going to the farms can have a cold and cool place to store their harvested goods hence all cannot be sold at once," he told Gambian women, who are mainly the beneficiaries of the said cold store.

He added that this kind of ideas are one of his aims for the Gambian women especially those farming.