Gambia: Darboe Signals People's Wish Govt As Talib Welcomes Him to SK Market Cold Store

28 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Ousainou Darboe, the UDP secretary general and party leader, has said that the newly cold store at the Serekunda Market built by the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), under the leadership Talib Ahmed Bensouda demonstrates how the United Democratic Party government will be like when they win the December 2021 presidential elections.

He added that the UDP government will aim to care for the people's wishes and also by bringing lot of developments in the country.

"My government will aim to deliver the wishes of the Gambian people."

Lawyer Ousainou Darboe was speaking over the weekend as he was welcomed by the mayor of KMC Talib Ahmed Bensouda at the Serekunda Market, where a newly built cold store for businessmen and women is already in use.

"This new development at the Serekunda Market by the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), under the leadership of UDP's Talib Ahmed Bensouda demonstrates how the United Democratic Party government will be like when they win the December 2021 presidential elections," Darboe said.

"The UDP government will aim to care for the people's wishes and also bring lot of developments in the country."

According to him, he was invited by Talib to the newly launched Serekunda Market cold store, saying it reminded him of Yahya Jammeh's constructing of the Arch 22.

"When Talib took me to the newly launched Serekunda Market cold store, it reminds me of 1996, when Yahya Jammeh was constructing the Arch 22. I told them that the money they were putting in the Arch 22, with cements and nails, those could have been used to establish some cold stores across the country, so that our women (wives and sisters) going to the farms can have a cold and cool place to store their harvested goods hence all cannot be sold at once," he told Gambian women, who are mainly the beneficiaries of the said cold store.

He added that this kind of ideas are one of his aims for the Gambian women especially those farming.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X