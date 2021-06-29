Gambia: GRA Promises to Address Constraints At Regional Offices

The board of directors and senior management of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), under the chairperson of Madam Lucy Faye Jagne have promised to address the concerns and constraints that the GRA regional staff are grappling with across the country.

The board chair said actions will be taken to address their pressing matters immediately after the board returns to Bnajul.

She made this assurance during a field visit to all the regional offices across the country.

The concerns that were raised by regional tax office managers, include: lack of office space, internet connectivity, borehole at some places, fuel allowances, air-conditioning, lack of care takers, lack of custom personnel, mobility, lack of refurbishment of old buildings and electricity power outage among a host of others.

Madam Lucy Faye Jagne, while responding to some of these concerns, said the welfare of GRA staff is among the board and top management's priorities.

She acknowledged that there is a need for them to work in a conducive environment as they are doing a great service for the country in revenue collection.

She reminded that one of the purposes of their tour was to meet the regional staff, interact with them and get first hand information regarding issues affecting their working condition.

The GRA board chair also reminded the staff about the protection of the GRA's image, saying it is paramount as GRA is a highly respected corporate institution.

She also used the opportunity to commend the bilateral relations among the sister security organs in the provinces, saying for GRA to collect maximum revenue, it needs peace and stability in the regions.

She went on to commend the GRA staff for the commitment, dedication and hard work in ensuring that GRA meets their both monthly and yearly targets over the years.

"We also want to encourage you to do well, so that we can all share the credit at the end of the year," she said, further reminding that despite coronavirus of last year, GRA was able to register tremendous revenue performance.

"We are all excited with that performance."

She encouraged them to keep up the momentum in making GRA proud and endeavour to replicate the last successes.

For his part, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe also promised that the concerns raised by tax managers or custom managers would be addressed as soon as the delegation returns to Banjul.

