Gambia: Kanifing Football Academy Signs MOU With International Youth Fellowship

Kanifing Regional Football Academy Association (KMRFAA) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Youth Fellowship (IYF) to promote and develop grassroots football in The Gambia.

The MoU targets Kanifing Municipality for a start.

The signing ceremony was held at the Kanifing Municipality Chambers.

The ceremony was graced by KMRFAA's Executive Committee, stakeholders, IYF, Kanifing Municipal Regional Football Association (KMRFA), Kemo Bojang, KM National Youth Coordinator, who deputised for Lord Mayor of KMC, and Alieu Barry, who represented the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

Paul Joof, Chairman KMRFAA said the occasion marks the laying down of the foundation for a great future that would yield dividend for youths in the Academy Association.

Kemo Bojang, deputising for the Lord Mayor of KMC, expressed council's readiness to empower young people in different fields.

"In today's era and dispensation, we see that sport is the biggest and the most powerful engine of making people millionaires all over the world and over night," he stated.

Mr. Bojang noted that Gambia is no exception to such endeavour if other countries are engaged in the industry.

He highlighted that KMC has started working with KMRFAA in implementing some projects.

Mr. Bojang stressed the need to continue supporting KMRFAA with 100% devotion. According to him, KMRFAA is recognised as one of the public services domain that offers a great deal to communities in the municipality.

Mr. Oe, country director of Coconut Organisation and Pastor for the International Youth Fellowship Church, said IYK and Coconut Organisations are both registered in The Gambia. He reassured KMRFAA that the signing of the MoU will help the Academy Association to realise it dreams and objectives in the long run.

Pierre Mendy, legal practitioner for IYK expressed delight with importance and benefits of the MoU.