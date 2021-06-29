Gambia: Press Release - Jah Oil Reacts to BCC's

28 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Jah Oil Company wishes to respond to unfounded allegations peddled around social media and exacerbated by the Mayor of Banjul'sun announced visit to an ongoing project belonging to the Gambia Police Force located between our new petrol stations at the former Radio Syd in Banjul and the old cemetery.

The particular location sited by the Mayor of Banjul is an ongoing construction of a Police Station which belongs to the Government of The Gambia. Jah Oil Company was approached by the Gambia Police Force to assist in the construction works to which they committed to provide the necessary construction materials and equipment only. Jah Oil Company was not involved in obtaining approvals and clearance for that particular location next to the petrol station (Radio Syd), this was the sole responsibility of the Gambia Police Force.

On the issue of the sale of former Radio Syd to Jah Oil Company, the property was legally purchased by Jah Oil Company on 9th July, 2020 from Constance Wadner Enhorning, this transaction was never a government allocation but a sale between a private property owner to Jah Oil Company, a legally registered Gambian owned business entity.

Every single property Jah Oil Company is building on, belongs to private citizens and are not allocated by government, these are properties that are put up for sale, negotiated and purchased. All Jah Oil Company projects are approved by the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs and all relevant government institutions before commencement of any construction.

Jah Oil Company intends to reduce the number of unemployed youths in Banjul by hiring only youths from Banjul to work in the Radio Syd location, the same as it did in Willigara, Kanifing, Brikama and other petrol stations. The company is one of the largest employees of Gambians in the private sector with over 1,200 direct employees and 450 temporary staff. Jah Oil Company wishes to thank the general public for their patience and understanding and to further assure them of its stance to ensure that all projects comply with the policies, rules and regulations of the Government of The Gambia.

