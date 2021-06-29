Gambia: El - Shaddai Academy Graduates 67 Pupils

El- Shaddai Academy, a lower basic school in Bajulinding village, Kombo North District, West Coast Region on Saturday 26 June 2021 graduated sixty-seven pupils from various grades.

The school graduated 48 pupils from nursery three (3) and 19 pupils from grade six (6). El-Shaddai LBS was established in 2012 with an enrolment of five pupils but now has four hundred and forty- seven (447) students.

The graduation was characterised by music making the ceremony exciting. Pupils demonstrated skills and knowledge they gained from the school as well as other general social and political knowledge in the society.

They also displayed their ITC skills, fluency in English language, understanding of citizens and citizen rights among other matters.

In his statement, Tunde M.M. Ogunimu, chief executive officer of TAKE-M Transformation Organization cum guest speaker commended the administration of El-Shaddai Academy for its good work towards providing quality education for children.

He said parents have a key role to play to ensure the school attains its sustainable development goals in future. He therefore urged them to support the school so that their children continue to have better education.

"Despite parents are paying school fees; there is a need for them to support the school. You (parents) should take ownership of the school," he said.

He further urged parents to invest in their children so that the children will be of benefit to them in the future.

He went on to urge parents to train their children well and appealed to pupils to take responsibility of their education.

In a sideline interview, Shine Marie Mendy, director of El-Shaddai expressed delight with the successful implementation of the prize and certificate giving ceremony.

She said the ceremony aimed at manifesting the academic activities of the school to parents and the entire public to ensure all know the efficiency of the school in terms of giving quality education.

"The prize giving ceremony will also encourage children who are awarded prizes and encourage children who were not opportune to get prizes and work harder," she said.

She expressed delight with parents and teachers collaboration in the school. She urged both parties and teachers to continue the momentum to ensure nonstop harmony and mutual understanding in the educational facility.

Ms Mendy advised teachers to continue their hard work and children to focus on their education to ensure the school attain its objectives in the near future.

Ebrima Jass, assistant head boy thanked the school's leadership for guiding them while commending parents for support to their children and the school.

Jabou Sidibeh, described El-Shaddai Academy as a good school. She said children of the school can speak good English, spell words correctly, and read as expected.

However, she urged the school's administration to extend the school to junior and senior secondary in order to opportune more children to complete their career in the school.