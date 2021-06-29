Gambia: GNOC Holds Annual General Meeting

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Saturday held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The day was in fulfillment of GNOC's constitutional requirement to annually hold AGMs.

Dodou Capi Joof, president, Gambia National Olympic Committee, commended IOC for their support and solidarity. He stated that the Covid-19 resulted to lock down and restrictions which resulted to some of their planned activities not taking place. However, he said they would continue to work closely with IOC on matters of sports development and education as well as promoting the core values of the Olympic Movement and Agenda.

He also commended all their partners for their support over the years. Mr. Joof also thanked stakeholders and President Adama Barrow for their contribution towards the development of Gambian sports.

He called on sports stakeholders to fight doping, match fixing, illegal betting, sexual harassment and other negative aspects of sports.

He went on to express his office's willingness to continue supporting national sports associations in there derive to attain excellence and sustainability.

Abdoulie Jallow, secretary general, Gambia National Olympic Committee in presenting his report began by apologising for the delayed meetings of their General Assembly that were initially programmed for late 2019 and early 2020.

He highlighted that GNOC has taken all opportunities available to present athletes for Olympic qualification, adding that they will continue to work with stakeholders in promoting and developing sports in The Gambia.

He stated that GNOC understands the financial challenges faced by National Associations/federation, adding that there are a few who receive financial grants from their international federations but the majority of national federations do not have the financial resources for their activities.

The GNOC, he went on would continue to build capacity of its stakeholders as they continue to engage their partners for support.

"We will continue to make available the IOC's Executive Masters in Sports Management (MEMOS) and other administrative programmes both nationally and internationally," he said.

He noted that the results achieved during the periods under review have been exceptional and therefore congratulated and thanked athletes and their coaches for putting the time, effort and dedication to represent their country.

He said they hope they would continue to be role models to others and hope they will continue to strive for excellence.

Marcel Mendy, executive secretary, National Sports Council, said recently they have witnessed some sports bodies wanting to operate according to their wills and not based on laid down rules and regulations. He described the move as unacceptable and his office would not allow such to happen.

He encouraged all sporting bodies in the country to maintain high level of good governance in their operations.

He stated that sport is expected to find solutions to our problems and not be a dividing factor.

The Gambia National Olympic Committee is the supreme authority of the Olympic Movement in The Gambia and its role is to ensure the regular celebration of the Olympic Games, support all the organisations affiliated to the Olympic Movement and encourage the promotion of the Olympic values.