Gambia: Sports Ministry Under Fire Over Collapsed Fulla Bantang Stadium

Young people in Central River Region (CRR) have expressed dismay over the collapseFullaBantang under-construction Mini Stadium, describing it as unfortunate.

It could be recalled that in late November 2020,the minister for Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, laid the foundation stone of a D7.9 million mini stadium at Fulla Bantang in the Lower Fulladou West, CRR south.

The last heavy down pour destroyed the under- construction mini stadium's fence causing irritations among CRR youth. Many have blamed Gambia government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the contractor for the collapse of the stadium's fence.

Omar Jammeh, former regional youth chairperson for CRR Youth Committee, posted on his official Facebook timeline that: "Are we serious as a country?

He further expressed disappointment and worry over the current state of the destroyed mini stadium aimed at empowering youth and sport decentralisation. He said: "The people of CRR need to challenge MOYS, National Sports Council (NSC) and partners for taking the plights of rural people light, especially when the regional stakeholders were sideline from the process..."

Commenting on Mr. Jammeh's statement concerning the mini stadium's current situation, Haruna Barry said the government should be blamed for the poor condition and construction of the mini stadium because they are not involving the right regional authorities in the project implementation.

"For that being the case, there is no sustainability in provincial projects. Sustainable development should have channels from planning to monitoring," he added.

Ousman Mballow said: "In fact, the youth committee should have been very much particular to see to it that they have a productive engagement with whosoever the contractor may have been."

One Saidy Na Alieu, opined that both the minister for Youth and Sports and the project contractor should be arrested over the collapse of the mini stadium.

Jallow Boto, firmly defended Minister Badjie in this circumstance, saying the minister is not blameworthy for the fence collapse, noting that the contractor is solely responsible for the collapsed sport facility.

"How can you build a fence up to that height without filling those pillars at this duration of the rainy season," he asked.

Musa Baldeh, commented: "The work here is sham and substandard. Questions need to be asked and answered by authorities."