Gambia: China to Engage Gambia On New Needed Infrastructural Projects

As the Chinese Embassy in Banjul observes the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Gambia, H.E MA Jianchun has stated that china will engage The Gambia on new needed infrastructural projects at the end of this year.

Delivering a speech on the reception at the event that was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center on Thursday, he said: "We will guarantee the quality and completion time of the existing projects. The road and bridge projects in the URR will be completed in August 2021. The Chinese agricultural experts are now assisting Gambians in improving rice verities, advancing agricultural technology and training agricultural talents. After more than two years efforts, they have got certain achievements on SAPU experimental area in CRR, and have welcomed a pretty good harvest recently."

To alleviate the impact of Covid-19, Ambassador MA further stated that his government will continue to provide food aid to the country this year, while adding that after relieves of traveling restrictions, they will resume people-to-people exchange with Gambia in order to provide more opportunities for both youth and women to visit China and boost up their capacity.

He continued that since the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese people have fostered unbreakable friendship with Africans. He said China-Africa cooperation has become a model of cooperation among developing African countries' political parties and governments to explore ways of supporting Africa's development, share experience in governance, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China calls on political parties in all countries to join hands and become builders of world peace, contributors to global development, and defenders of the international order."

The Chinese ambassador reiterated that more than 2,000 years ago, an ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius observed that one should make friends with people who are upright, sincere, and well-informed, stating that the CPC keeps on promoting exchanges with political parties of other countries to share ideas on enhancing party competence and state governance.

"As a Chinese saying goes, a stone taken from another mountain may serve as a tool to polish the local jade. In the new era, the CPC will continue to engage in dialogues, exchanges and cooperation with the people and political parties of other countries."