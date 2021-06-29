Rwanda: Olivier Nizeyimana Elected New Ferwafa Head

27 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Members of Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) have backed businessman Olivier Nizeyimana to lead them in the next four years after voting for him during an extraordinary general assembly held on Sunday, June 27 at Lemigo Hotel, Kigali.

Nizeyimana was contesting for the top position against veteran referee Louis Rurangirwa, but the latter pulled out of the race on the election day, accusing the electoral commission of irregularities and violating rules of the election.

The elections attracted delegates from both the World Football governing body (FIFA) and CAF as well as CECAFA president Wallace Karia.

Nizeyimana won the elections unopposed with 52 votes out of a possible 59.

After the elections, he thanked the federation's members for their trust and called for their support to develop Rwandan football.

"With your support, I and my whole executive committee owe you a lot for your trust. We still need your support as we move to build our football and take it to another level," he said.

Nizeyimana replaces outgoing Rtd Brig Gen. Jean-Damascene Sekamana who resigned in April this year after he said he was no longer able to juggle both his personal responsibilities and the demands of administering the federation.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved.

