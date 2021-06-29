Tanzania: 100 Days in Office - Samia Proves Doubters Wrong

HAVING the fifth President Dr John Pombe Magufuli passed on in March this year, Tanzanians, as it is the nature of human beings, might have developed a state of 'fear of the unknown.'

Researchers define fear of the unknown as the tendency to be afraid of something you have no information about on any level.

The fear or rather a state of uncertainty that might have engulfed some individuals is justifiable given the fact that it was the first time for the State to lose its sitting President since independence.

The fear of the unknown, undoubtedly, might have gripped ordinary Tanzanians on what was likely to transpire after Magufuli's death. Likewise, traders and investors on their part might have had some doubts with regard to the sustainability of business and investment climate.

Tanzania is known to be a haven of peace. Individuals who thought that the country could derail into any sort of instability after the death of the late President Magufuli were undoubtedly wasting their time.

There is no doubt that losing the sitting Head of State and government, in other countries, is dangerous. Contrary to Tanzania, its citizens have, all along, been peaceful people who respect their leaders and the country's constitution.

Respecting the country's constitution is one of the factors that propelled the country towards peaceful leadership transition. Having being sworn in as the sixth Head of State, President Samia began by clearing all doubts that some individuals had, including preaching the message of unity and peace, knowing that peace is pre-requisite for development.

A quick observation shows that in just 100 day-period that President Samia has so far served she has successfully continued to carry the country's development agenda in her shoulders.

She has continued to implement strategic projects initiated by the fifth phase government, improving business and investment climate and expanding civic space.

As we report today work is in progress in all segments of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Nyerere Hydro Power dam in Rufiji and all other social service provision projects such as energy, water, health, education, roads and port expansion.

Under President Samia, traders and investors have started giving testimonies of improved business environment with experts in diplomacy saying Tanzania now reclaims its rightful place in the international stage.

With President Samia, we can authoritatively state Tanzania has a brighter future. What is required of us as Tanzanians is to support the Head of State and her government.