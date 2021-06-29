Tanzania: 'Friends of Mwinyi Organisation' to Celebrate Samia Reign

THE 'Friends of Mwinyi organisation' has organised a series of events to celebrate 100-days since Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan took to the throne as the President.

President Samia was sworn into office on March 19, this year following the death of former President John Magufuli, who was promoted to Glory on March 17, 2021.

The events include a public forum to be held on July 4th, this year at the Sheikh Idrissa Wakili Hall, Kikwajuni, where at least four major topics are expected to be discussed.

The topics include Mama Samia's experience in leadership in both the Revolutionary government of Zanzibar and in the government of the Union government as well as in the ruling party CCM before her current position.

According to 'Friends of Mwinyi organisation' Secretary Ms Fatma Suleiman Sarahani, participants will also have the opportunity to discuss great successes President Samia has achieved within the period of 100 days of her presidency.

"As we celebrate the 100 days, President Samia has proved to be great leader with prospects to do more various things that will help Tanzania achieve the intended development goals," Ms Saharani said.

She added that President Samia has also shown love to different groups by meeting elders, women, and youths with commitment to '50-50 per cent' gender equality in Parliament and other decision-making bodies.

Unveiling the celebration timetable, the secretary mentioned that President Samia has also shown great interest in developing and strengthening international and regional co-operation, proving to remain a good neighbor to other countries in the East African region and beyond.

"We also salute Mama Samia for her commitment on completing all projects started by her predecessor the late Dr Magufuli," she said, adding that the celebrations for the 100 day also include a special prayer for President Samia to 'remain stronger women, healthy and to be protected from any harm.'

She said that the celebrations also include a sports/entertainment bonanza to be held at the Maisara grounds after a short road demonstration through streets: Madema, M/Kisonge, Raha-Leo, Darajani, and Mnazi Mmoja.

She said that there will also be cycling race in partnership with the Zanzibar Cycling Association (CHABAZA) to start at Maisara towards Fumba via Mazizini road.

She said the bicycle race is expected to graced by the Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, who will handover awards and prizes to the winners of the race which is 300,000/-, 200,000/- and 100,00/ for the first, second and the third placed winners.