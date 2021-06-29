Tanzania: Hard Work Featured in Samia Vetting to Sensitive Posts

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan with a lot of sensitivity in nation building has crafted her government and appointed three charismatic leaders in key positions, which direct or indirectly relate to her office.

The posts included vetting and naming the Vice-President, Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary. In the appointments she named Dr Philip Mpango, who formerly Minister of Finance and Planning to man the Vice-President's office, Kassim Majaliwa retained the position of the Prime Minister and former Tanzania ambassador to Japan, Hussein Katanga became the new Chief Secretary.

The list also included making mini-cabinet reshuffle that brought in new faces, but largely concentrated on relocating ministers and their deputies in a bid to bring more efficiency.

Clarifying, Ms Samia made it open on the qualities she wanted to run the government so that all are involved in nation building. Speaking on why she appointed Dr Mpango for the Vice-President's office, President Samia said she wanted a hardworking and God- fearing person, who should also be well-versed on issues pertaining to the economy and management of public money.

"I brainstormed here and there to find who should be my Vice-President. I looked for the right person inside and outside the Parliament, but I finally got back right into the cabinet. So, the right person, who I thought of ... .would move with me is our brother, Dr Phillip Isdory Mpango, whose name fascinated me," said President Samia.

She said Dr Mpango is a cool person with a clean record, adding: "In other names... I realized this and that but for Philip, I found out that he is cool and I said this is the right person to go with."

The President further revealed that Dr Mpango was the right person to address challenges in the financial realm, especially between Zanzibar and Union government, because he was familiar with the matter after having worked with the ministry of finance and planning.

Borrowing a Kiswahli adage that says 'Mpe mchawi mtoto amlee,' and loosely translates as give a witch your child to take care of, President Samia said it was Dr Mpango and his team of technocrats in the financial pool, who would find a lasting solution to the issue of financial problems in the country.

"So, it is my expectations that Dr Mpango will find fellow wizards to seek a lasting solution to this," said President Samia. On reasons why she appointed Amb Katanga to the Chief Secretary's post, President Samia said his previous work record was good and worth emulation. "I did not know him personally but I had details of his performance, I was impressed with his achievements and unique qualities," she said at a swearing-in ceremony for Amb Katanga and ministers as well as their deputies in the capital city of Dodoma.

Amb Katanga is on record as a hardworking person, who always wanted to see results and changes coming from his projects without excuses. Therefore, Ms Samia believed that Amb Katanga would use this expertise to coordinate activities in ministries and other government's institutions.

The President further explained that she decided to make changes without dropping the serving ministers, because within a short time they had shown competence and teamwork spirit after being sworn-in by the late President John Magufuli.

"Being trusted is what made you remain in the positions... go and work hard," the President told the ministers and deputies, while reminding them on zero tolerance if one would underperform.

She also appointed three new Members of the Parliament including Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally, who was former Chief Secretary, Amb Liberata Mulamula and Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk.

In her new cabinet line-up, President Samia appointed Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa as the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Services Management and Good Governance, seeing the previous holder of the office, Mr George Mkuchika sifting to be the Minister in the President's Office without Portfolio.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu has been transferred to the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, replacing Selemani Jafo, who has been appointed the Minister of State, Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment).

President Samia has also appointed Godfrey Mwambe the Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Investment, as she retained Jenista Mhagama as Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi has been transferred to the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, replacing Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, who becomes the Minister for Finance and Planning.

Dr Nchemba fills the void left by the former Minister, Dr Mpango, who has been appointed the new vice-president, while Amb Mulamula becomes the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The Minister of State in the President's Office- Investment Prof Kitila Mkumbo has been transferred to the Industry and Trade portfol