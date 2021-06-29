Tanzania: Samia Govt Motivate Women in Decision-Making Processes

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has intervened in the past setups that have kept women off from the main decision-making processes in the government or private sectors as a result of historical and traditional unsubstantiated reasons.

Women, despite forming a big percent of the country's population have for decades been left behind in several sectors, and going by the national statistics account for 51.4 per cent have been low in representation in the key leadership posts.

In her government, there have been several campaigns to empower them especially in politics and other income generating activities so that they also wholly support in nation building.

In the program, the government adopted several policies to address what isolates them and widen gender gap in the country and that got the blessing of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

To implement the policies, just 100 days in office after taking power from her predecessor the late President John Magufuli, in several occasions, she has made several speeches that she would appoint more women to various leadership positions, provided they have unquestionable integrity, competence and required education level.

To reinforce that she has warned other government officials against judging women who have capacities to man different posts by gender, insisting that ability to fulfill a task is what ammeters.

Leading by example in her appointment, Ms Samia has recently appointed Nenelwa Mwihambi as a National Assembly Clerk, a post has never been held by a woman.

Since she rose to power in March this year, she has appointed 26 Regional Administrative Secretaries, where 12 of them are women, equivalent to 46 per cent.

The President also stated that efforts to empower women will make a ratio of 50/50 to balance gender equality. It has been 26 years since the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing was held in 1995 and coming up with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, where 189 governments expressed commitments to implement women's rights, including increasing their numbers in power and decision- making bodies.

Recently, while addressing women at the Jakaya Kikwete Conventional Centre, in Dodoma President Samia said women also play a key role in national development.

Recalling the struggle for independence in the country and outside, President Samia noted that women played a great role to see into it that their countries became independent.

According to studies on performance of boards of directors in different companies, it was found out that in firms, whose leaders were women performed well in comparison to those manned by men.

"However, when a woman does a wrong thing it is perhaps, she lacked skills and that is why we have the Vocational Educational and Training Authority (VETA) that is entrusted to impart technical skills in the public ... it should also ensure that women get the needed skills to hold higher positions in various sectors," she said. As the world fights against the Covid-19 crisis, first female President of Mauritius, Dr Gurib-Fakim, who is Biodiversity Scientist, was quoted as having said that countries led by women have recorded a small number of cases and deaths-an indicator that women are good leaders of their countries, especially during crisis.

Equally, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) call for women's equal participation and leadership in political and public spheres so that all achieve the SDG goals by 2030.

However, according to a report by UN Women, women serve as Heads of State or government in only 22 countries globally and some 119 countries have never had women as leaders, where in addition just only 10 countries have ever had women as Heads of State, and 13 countries have female Heads of Government.