Tanzania: First Gas Powered Truck Introduced in Tanzania

THE use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in vehicles is set to increase further following the launch of gas trucks that would bring about new development in the transport sector.

The gas truck introduced by Scania Tanzania Limited is high technology and comes with a euro 6 engine ideal for the local market and especially for the transportation industry as it is both economic and environmentally friendly.

The Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani said at the launch of CNG Scania Truck in Dar es Salaam over the weekend said Scania has shown a strong commitment to the use of natural gas resources.

"Scania as an investor has seen and grabbed the opportunity of making use of the CNG in trucks that will reduce costs and environmental damage," he said.

He added that it was high time for government institutions to embark on using CNG on vehicles to reduce costs as well as protect the environment.

At the same time, he urged the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Managing Director, James Mataragio, to buy CNG system cars as soon as possible as they had already started the process of procurement.

"The TPDC Managing Director told me that they are planning to buy a new car shortly. I want you to buy a car that uses a CNG system and I will come to inspect it myself. It is not possible for you to own gas and not use it," said Kalemani.

Speaking during the event, Scania Managing Director, Ms Johanna Said, said the truck is the high technology that suits the Tanzania market and especially for the transportation industry as it is both economic and environmentally friendly.

Ms Said said natural gas will continue to play an important role in the transport system especially with the infrastructure being consistently increased.

The introduction of CNG trucks will not only create more jobs for Tanzanians but also reduce the use of foreign exchange that would have been gone for oil importation. What is hindering other countries to embark on such projects is the lack of investment in infrastructure which in Tanzania the most of the investment is already made, with the gas pipe into Dar es Salaam and the mother station already placed at Ubungo.

"For the transporters, the use of CNG for trucks is cheaper. For example, our studies show that the cost per month can be reduced by 12 per cent during the first four years of the vehicle when operating at 85 000 km per year," she said.

The local fuel is more than 20 per cent less expensive and the price level is also more stable compared to the imported fuel. "In parallel, we are working with partners and government for the biogas alternative, where you with the same vehicle and same infrastructure could also rapidly scale up in areas outside of Dar es Salaam," she noted.

Ms Said promised that Scania Tanzania will bring more cars that have a CNG system by February next year as part of supporting President Samia's efforts to attract more investors in Tanzania in various sectors.