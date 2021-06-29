Tanzania: President Samia Discouraged 'Unhealthy Discussions' in Bunge

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan reminded Members of Parliament engaging in comparing her regime with her predecessor, President John Magufuli instead of serving their electorates that the culture will not unite Tanzanians.

Since assuming power on March 19, 2021, the head of state, being the first female President in the East African country, said leaders taking time on unnecessary discussions should realize that they are distracting people's attention from what took them to the Parliament and development their electorates want.

Equally, she criticized the idea during a national conference organized by religious leaders in memory of the late President John Magufuli and to pray for the new leaders.

President Samia noted how she has been following proceedings in the Parliament and realized that they were degenerating into unnecessary comparisons, which do not help grassroots people and implement community projects.

President Samia, who has been hailed for being tough on implementing the government's projects, said she and her predecessor form "one thing", adding that she was focused on continuing the work the late Dr Magufuli left.

"It's so painful to see how MPs are comparing people in the Parliament rather than discussing agendas, which will benefit our nation; the late Magufuli and I are one thing," she pointed out.

Equally, she urged the legislators to prioritize on approving budgets for the development of the country, instead of concentrating on trivial issues, their voters never sent them to discuss.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MPs move to compare President Samia with her predecessor Magufuli featured few days after she replaced Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) Director General Thobias Mwesiga hours, after his appointment before swearing him in.

Mr Mwesiga, who was appointed as (TPDC) boss on Sunday, April 4 was dropped the following day only to be replaced by James Mataragio.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of the directorgeneral of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), Thobias Mwesiga, who was appointed on April 4, 2021," read a statement.

Addressing the National Assembly on April 22, 2021, President Samia said legislators, apart from discussing bills and passing the laws of the country, should discuss and oversee the government's projects in their respective constituencies, adding that that is what took them to the Parliament.

Equally, she reminded the MPs to cooperate with her government in implementing the national development strategies, noting that their none-cooperation would not make her achieve a lot.

She however, said the MPs should criticize the ministers in a constructive way, adding that her government was ready to receive parliamentary pieces of advice any time. In her introductory speech at the Parliament, President Samia said that she was groomed thoroughly by the house, making her to climb the ladder to where she is today, hence, a sacred place to discuss national and

serious matters.