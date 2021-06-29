Tanzania: JPM's Dreams Power On Through Samia

IT is an undisputed fact that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's 100-days in office has shown the capacity of walking the talk, especially on implementing national development projects.

President Samia was sworn into office on March 19, this year following the death of former President John Magufuli, who was promoted to Glory on March 17, 2021.

The new Head of State, in her first speech, described her departed predecessor, the late Dr Magufuli, as 'a patriotic leader, who sacrificed himself to serve his people.' "We all witnessed his good will and thirst for bringing changes and great development to our country.

We are all witnesses of how he managed to change the image of the country with actions and by his strong and unwavering leadership," she pointed out, while addressing the nation through a live-televised programme.

Dr Magufuli died of heart complications at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had admitted since March 14 this year. He was first briefly admitted to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) on March 6 this year and subsequently discharged, only to be rushed to hospital nine days later after feeling unwell.

According to President Samia, the late Magufuli translated his wishes and great vision for the country through plans, strategies and implementation of mega projects.

"It was lucky to be his Vice-President. He was a leader who didn't get tired of teaching and instructing practically how he wanted things to be done. He taught me many things; he mentored and prepared me enough," she explained. She added: "I can confidently say that we have lost a strong, patriotic and visionary leader, who loved development and a true revolutionary African son.

Actually, Dr Magufuli was a catalyst in several changes, and his death has left a big gap." However, she called upon Tanzanians to remain calm and patient while building unity and solidarity during this hard time.

"I assure you that we (leaders) are well organized to ensure that we proceed from where our departed fellow leader stopped," she said, while promising to follow the country's Constitution which she promised to protect. She further said Tanzania has been blessed with a good treasure of leaders and strong principles of nationality, brotherhood and unity coupled with discipline of the national security forces.

President Samia assured the nation that the country remains in safe hands under her leadership. Addressing mourners during the state funeral for Dr Magufuli at Dodoma's Jamhuri Stadium, President Samia said the late Head of State had mentored her adequately to accomplish all the wishes that he had in mind for the country.

"He made strong mentorship to all of us in the government before his surprise demise and I want to assure the nation that I am now competent enough to implement the wishes he had with the same vigour, zeal and pace," she told the nation.

The president said the country and Africa has lost a great leader, patriotic, Godfearing, pro-poor and true Pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to develop his country and lift the lives of his people.

"Death is a big secret in the life of a human being, it is true that all of us will one day return to our creator, but we never saw or expected this sudden loss of our president, especially during this difficult period, we're overburden by his demise, it is very difficult to withstand this big loss," she mourned.

"The late President Magufuli was loved by many, this is vindicated by the big turn up of leaders from different countries, as well as regional and continental bodies, who have come to join hands with us as we say goodbye to our late leader. We're very grateful to you all." "When I informed him that I was going to a tour in Tanga Region, he told me that Samia you shouldn't be worried, I am progressing well, go and inspect the implementation of the CCM manifesto as we pledged to the citizens, pass my greetings to them, tell them I love them so much," disclosed the Head of State.

"These were his last words to me, I never knew those words would be his goodbye to me and the Tanzanians, I never knew I won't receive his phone call again," grieved President Samia. President Samia said while Dr Magufuli's death was a huge loss to Tanzanians, nothing would go wrong in his absence, insisting there was no cause for alarm.

She insisted the country remains strong under her, and vowed to implement all projects initiated by her predecessor Dr Magufuli as planned. "For those of you doubting that this woman will be able to be the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, I want to tell you that standing right here is the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, who is biologically a woman." "I want to reiterate that I am hard working and confident to serve you, therefore, be assured that I will deliver to your expectations," she stressed, assuring the international community that Tanzania was still intact with every nation and will continue extending her bilateral ties with them.

At this point she again paid tribute to her predecessor Dr Magufuli for having given her an exposure when he was sending her to represent him in different international occasions, where she obtained enough diplomatic experience worldwide.

President Samia said Dr Magufuli, throughout his presidency, mentored his aides and showed the best way to lead the nation and serve the citizens. The president assured Tanzanians that in collaboration with her Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, they will work hard towards attaining the country's economic development as per her predecessor's vision.