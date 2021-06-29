Tanzania: Samia Tasks RCs to Deliver in Areas of Work

REGIONAL Commissioners (RCs) and Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs) who are working for the six phase administration under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, have a task to prove their worth for their appointment by helping the Head of State bring development in the country.

From their position, President Samia demands hard work as they have been trusted to serve their positions. This is in line with the notion that national development depends on hard work and commitment from everyone, and that the appointees should set a good example by dedicating their efforts on bringing changes.

She said "You have earned our trust, therefore you have to understand the huge responsibilities that are ahead of you, and all that is needed is to work hard," said the President recently when swearing in ten RC's.

She equally demanded creativity and hard work from RCs and RASs, for the country to attain development and economic growth it envisions.

She said they should also be the champions of the industrialization drive being implemented by the government with the aim of boosting national economy, creating employment and value addition to the raw materials being produced in the country.

"RASs are the heads of public services at the regional level, they also provide a link between the local government authorities and central government, I expect them to be creative and dedicate all their efforts in pushing forward the country's development agenda," she said.

The Head of State also called on the appointees to properly supervise implementation of development projects in their areas of administration, especially by adhering to the laws of the land and guiding principles instead of applying unnecessary force to collect government taxes.

The list of new RCs and their work stations in brackets are Maj Gen Charles Mbuge (Kagera) Brig Gen Wilbert Ibuge (Ruvuma), Stephen Kagaigai (Kilimanjaro), Makongoro Nyerere (Manyara), Amos Makala (Dar es Salaam), David Kafulila (Simiyu), Rosemary Senyaule (Geita) and Queen Sendiga (Iringa), Mwananvua Mrindoko (Katavi) and Omar Mgumba (Songwe).

The new lineup also includes Aboubakar Kunenge who becomes the Coast Region boss from Dar es Salaam. Others are Anthony Mtaka (Dodoma), Zainab Telack (Lindi), Eng Robert Gabriel (Mwanza), and Juma Homera (Mbeya), and Martin Reuben Shigella (Morogoro).

Brig Gen Marco Gaguti becomes the Mtwara RC, Amb Batilda Burihani (Tabora), Joseph Mkirikiti (Rukwa), Dr Binilith Mahenge (Singida), Dr Philemon Sengati (Shinyanga), and John Mongella (Arusha).

The former Iringa and Tabora Regional Commissioner, Ally Hapi has been appointed the new Mara boss, while Adam Malima who was in Mara has been transferred to Tanga, while Thobias Andengenye and Marwa Rubirya have been retained to their current positions in Kigoma and Njombe respectively.

President Samia marks 100 days in the office, since she was sworn in to the position in March 19th this year, following death of the former Head of State, the late John Magufuli on March 17, 2021 in Dar es Salaam.

The President has also increased a number of women in government leadership posts as she appointed 46 per cent of women in the new lineup of RASs.

President Samia noted that she had increased the number of the female RASs because they have the ability to perform better as men, adding that the government has high trust in them.

"I believe that they will work hard, they shouldn't be considered as women but appointees, who are there to push and supervise implementation of development projects in their areas," she explained.

Going forward, Ms Samia maintained that she would continue appointing various leaders to different posts regardless one being in the opposition party, so long as one is capable of bringing development.

However, she warned against gender discrimination among the appointees, insisting that they should love and respect each other for the greater interest of the country and national development.

"You have to work on challenges facing Tanzanians in your areas of administration... we will be watching you closely," she told the RCs and RASs present at the event.

In another development, the Head of State disclosed the reason behind her recent promotions of two Police Officers to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

A list of new RASs who took oath of office and assigned posts by the President included Ambassador Batilda Buriani (Shinyanga), however she was later on promoted to a Tabora RC following the changes that saw the then Mwanza RC Albert Chalamila being sacked.

Other RASs who were sworn in include Rodrick Mpogolo (Katavi), Dorothy Mwaluko (Singida), Dr Athumani Kihamia (Arusha) Eng Mwanaisha Tumbo (Coast Region) NgusaSamike (Mwanza), Hassan Rugwa (Dar es Salaam), Dr Fatuma Mganga (Dodoma), Musa Chogero (Geita), Pili Mnyema (Tanga) and Prisca Kayombo (Simiyu).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On June 19, this year, the Head of State appointed 139 district commissioner in a fresh shake-up that is predominated by majority youth. In the appointment the president named at least 45 female commissioners and six professional members of the press.

The president also picked artists, politician and other groups in the society. President Samia also reallocated some District Commissioners. Political scientists and academicians said the newly appointed DCs need Commitment, respect for the rule of law and general good governance.

They said upholding freedom of speech while being ethical and compassionate were some of the key characteristic for good the DCs. The Minister of State in the President Office who is responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Ms Ummy Mwalimu said the DCs should unfailingly observe integrity - and be positively creative.