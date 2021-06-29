Kenya Women's Beach Volleyball Team Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Agadir — Kenya beach volleyball women's team grabbed the sole African ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games after they beat Nigeria in the final of the CAVB Continental Cup/Olympic qualifiers here on Sunday.

With the win, Kenya will be represented at the Olympics for the first time in the discipline. Kenya cemented their supremacy against the West Africans, who they had defeated in the group stage.

Kenyan pair of Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya powered through Nigeria Team One of Touch Nnoruga and Francisca Albertina 2-0 (21-17, 21-10) in the first match.

The duo of Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala came from a set down to beat Nigeria Team Two of Amarachi Nwachukwu and Francisca Ikhiede 2-1(17-21,21-18,15-10).

In the match first match, Nigeria took an early 4-1 lead in the first set as Ikhiede's services made it diffcult for Kenya to receive.

Kenya then turned the tables as Makokha earned scores with ease, coupled with Nigeria's poor coverage at the backcourt to take a 10-8 lead.

The teams then exchanged leads as the match gained momentum before Nigeria squeezed a 15-12 lead.

Nigeria's hard services once again came back to haunt Kenya's reception as they trailed 18-13 and 19-16 before they took the set 21-17.

In the second set, both teams tied 4-4, 5-5 and 6-6 before Nigeria opened a two point gap for a 9-7 lead.

Makokha and Agala then combined well as they overtook their opponents 13-11,16-14 and 18-15.

Makokha's swift moves at the net saw Kenya extend their lead to 20-16 before they took the set 21-18 to level the sets 1-1.

In the third set, Kenya began well with a 5-3 and 8-5 lead, but Nwachukwu's hard services bagged Nigeria scores to close gap to 9-11, but Kenya held onto the lead 9-13 before bagging the set 15-10.

A teary Makokha said their efforts have finally paid off.

"We have been work in the progress and I'm extremely excited that we get to participate in the Olympics for the first time in the history of Kenya. My prayer and hope is that the government through the Kenya Volleyball Federation will give the sport the much needed support," said Mokakha.

Agala said the Olympic ticket fits perfectly in her rich career.

"That's the only event I haven't participated in. The chance is here now and I'm grateful, " said Agala the former Kenya national women's team captain.

Agala has played in the World Championships, World Cup, Africa Cup of Nations, Clubs Championship and World Championships and FIVB World Grand Prix.

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni lauded the team for a good show.

"I'm the Chef de mission at the Olympics and it's fulfilling to have two teams from my federation competing at the Olympics," said Kioni.

In the men's finals, Morocco overpowered a much improved Mozambique to clinch the sole ticket to Olympics.

In the bronze medal play off, Ghana pair of Samuel Esslifie Tetteh Eric Tsatsu beat resilient Gambia duo of Mbye Jarra and Sainey Jawo 2-0 (21-18,21-14) in the golden match. Kenya men's team finished sixth behind Rwanda.