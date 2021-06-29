Kenya: Jebitok Seals Olympic Ticket in Germany

27 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok has claimed space on Team Kenya plane to Tokyo Olympic Games.

Jebitok hammered the Tokyo Olympics qualifying standard when she won her 1,500m race in four minutes and 03.46 seconds at the True Athletes Classics 2021 in Leverkusen, Germany on Saturday.

Jebitok, the 2018 Youth Olympics 1,500m gold medallist, had finished third at the Kenyan trials the previous weekend in 4:05.54 but had not attained the qualifying standards of 4:04.20.

Kenya had only two athletes who had attained the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard in women's 1,500m; Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich and 2019 Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet. They finished in that order during the trials.

"I would like to confirm that Edinah Jebitok will be joining our Olympic team after she met the qualifying standards in the 1500m race," said Team Kenya to Tokyo Olympics General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir.

Korir said Jebitok becomes the 42nd athlete in athletics team and will be joining Chepng'etich and Chebet in what is going to be a very formidable team.

"We therefore congratulate her on making the cut just two days before the Olympic qualification window closes officially," said Korir.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
100 Days Later, What Has Tanzanian President Suluhu Done?
Why DR Congo Is Keen to Join the East African Community
Ethiopia Hopes Berbera Port Reduces Dependence On Djibouti
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Restrictions to Curb Third Wave

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X