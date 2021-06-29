Rwanda's Bizimungu to Head UN Police Component in CAR

Commissioner of Police (CP) Christophe Bizimungu has arrived in Bangui after being appointed as the new Chief of the Police component under United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

He succeeds French national, Major General Pascal Champion, who has headed the component for two years, having assumed the office in 2019.

Bizimungu takes command after acquiring a long experience as commander of Police both in the country and abroad.

His arrival in Bangui on Sunday, June 27 was announced by the peacekeeping mission on its Twitter handle.

"He comes to share his many years of experience from the Rwandan Police in order to contribute to peace and stability in the Central African Republic," reads part of the tweet.

Bizimungu has been working as the commandant of the National Police College based in Musanze, among other previous duties.

Forces from Rwanda, one of the largest troop contributors - both military and police - to MINUSCA are widely commended for doing an outstanding job in ensuring security and restoring peace in different nations.

A lawyer by training, Bizimungu previously served as Director of Criminal Investigations Department in Rwanda National Police.

The department was disbanded after the creation of Rwanda Investigation Bureau which took over many of its duties.

Bizimungu has also worked as head of military prosecution in Rwanda Defence Force, before he was redeployed in Rwanda National Police.