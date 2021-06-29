Rwanda Inches Closer to Health Post in Every Cell

The country has 2,148 cells and currently, all but 50 have a health post.

The Ministry of Health is edging closer to achieving its target of having at least one health post in every cell of the country, as only 50 cells currently remain without a health post.

A cell is just above the smallest administrative unit in the country's local government structure.

The health posts, which are just below health centres, are expected to deliver basic medical services, including non-complicated births and other primary healthcare services.

In its Strategic Plan unveiled in 2018, the ministry made it clear that it wants to put focus on having at least a health post in every cell by 2024, in order to improve citizens' access to health services.

By that time, only 831 health posts had been built across the 2,148 cells that make up the country.

However, three years down the road, majority of cells in the country have health posts, and efforts are continuing to reach out to more.

Speaking in a media interview on Sunday, June 27, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health said:

"In the whole country, cells that don't have a health post are not many. Currently, the number of cells that don't have these services don't exceed 50."

"What we want to do now is putting more effort in making sure those that don't have such services will get them. For those that already have these facilities, we want to ensure that they provide a full package of primary healthcare services," he added.

He highlighted the importance of such facilities in the lives of citizens.

"We always have between 5,000 to 7,000 citizens who access treatment from health posts. It is clear that there is a need for us to remember the lives of children, parents and all people in general so that we bring near them primary healthcare services," he said.

Ngamije made the remarks while in Kirehe district, where he was participating in the launch of a new health post built with support from S.C Johnson Inc, an American multinational company that manufactures household cleaning supplies and other consumer chemicals.

SC Johnson has been an important partner in the ministry of health's efforts to improve and equipping of health posts, in a bid to advance universal health coverage.

With collaboration from SC Johnson, a total of 64 health posts have been constructed and equipped, of which 10 are of second generation (offering maternity services and dental and ophthalmology services).

According to information from the Ministry of Health, SC Johnson has also donated 60,000 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for inoculating Community Health Workers and Rwandans in general.

Dr. Herbert Fisk Johnson, the Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, is currently on a visit to Rwanda to inspect some of the projects his company funds.

